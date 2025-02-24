Ademola Lookman scored a brace as Atalanta thrashed Empoli 5-0 in a Serie A clash on Sunday night

The 27-year-old contribution has put Atalanta in third position on the log, three points behind leaders Inter Milan and two points behind second-place Napoli

La Dea have played 26 matches, winning 16 games, recording 6 draws and losing 6; gathering 54 points in the 2024/25 Serie A season

Ademola Lookman has disclosed that Atalanta are not giving up on the 2024-25 Italian Serie A title race.

Atalanta finished fourth position in the 2023/24 season, emerging runners-up in the Coppa Italia.

The Super Eagles player came back from injury to secure a starting role against Empoli, scoring a brace in the encounter.

The former England U-20 player's exceptional play earned him the man-of-the-match award after Sunday's match against Empoli.

Following his string of performances, the 27-year-old has once again shown that he is an integral part of Atalanta’s squad this season.

According to Soccernet, the former Fulham player has declared war against league leaders, Inter Milan and former champions Napoli.

When asked about the title race, he said:

“We’re in a good moment, and we look ahead, aiming to get the most out of every game.

“Atalanta can challenge Napoli and Inter.”

The reigning African Footballer of the Year expressed satisfaction with his performance.

He posted pictures accompanied by a brief caption suggesting that he had turned the “pain” of the previous week “into power” per Footballitalia.

Despite their strong form, Atalanta have never won the Scudetto.

Inter Milan struggled to beat Genoa 1-0 with the only goal from Lautaro Martinez in the 78 minutes, to go top of the table following Napoli’s 2-1 defeat in the hands of Como per ESPN.

The Super Eagles forward was instrumental in Atalanta’s historic Europa League triumph last season, scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Leverkusen per Eurosport.

Meanwhile, the off-pitch relationship between Atalanta’s coach Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman has not affected the performance of the club on the pitch.

Coach Gasperini called the reigning CAF Player of the Year ‘one of the worst penalty-takers’ after he missed a spot-kick in the 3-1 loss to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League per Goal.

The Italian coach and the Nigerian forward are likely to leave the club as their relationship turns sour per BBC. Gasperini said:

“I don’t have much time left to do this; maybe this is the last chance. As has been said, there’s a beginning and an end.

At the end of the year, we’ll see whether to let the contract run out or stop earlier, but there definitely won’t be any continuity. There will be no further renewals or extensions.”

The coach will shift his attention to crucial matches in March which include: Venezia, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina per Serie A.

Lookman linked with England move

Legit.ng earlier reported that five Premier League clubs are interested in signing Lookman ahead of the summer transfer.

During the last summer, Paris Saint-Germain failed to sign the player due to the late window.

The playmaker had previously featured in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

