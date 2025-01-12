Mohamed Salah is in top form for Liverpool this season and has helped them to the top of the Premier League table

The Reds are on course for their first league title since 2020 in Dutch manager Arne Slot’s first season in charge

However, as impressive as Salah's form is, three players in European leagues have outscored him this season

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life this season and has helped Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.

The Egyptian winger is leading the Red's charge for a first Premier League title in five years in Dutch manager Arne Slot's first season in charge at Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah failed to score for Liverpool during their Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, Salah has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, providing a further 17 assists, underlining how remarkable his season is going.

He confirmed it could be his last year at the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, and a new deal is yet to be agreed despite talks between both parties.

However, despite his impressive form, he is not the top scorer in the European leagues this season and falls behind three players who have netted more.

Legit.ng looks at the three players who have outscored Salah this season, as first called by Planet Football.

Players who have outscored Salah

1. Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish striker has been one of the best goalscorers in the world since last season at Sporting CP, netting an impressive 43 goals in all competitions under Ruben Amorim and alerting top European clubs.

This season, he looks on course to make a joke of last year's number, having already netted 32 goals in all competitions. Sporting are reportedly open to letting him leave this January if any club triggers his release clause, believed to be around £60 million.

2. Robert Lewandowski

If you are not conversant with the numbers, some Barcelona fans on social media will make you think Lewandowski is having a poor season, particularly with his dip in form recently coinciding with the club's poor run in the league.

The Polish forward has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season under new and familiar manager Hansi Flick — 16 in La Liga, 7 in the UEFA Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey.

3. Krzysztof Piatek

Lewandowski’s compatriot Piatek is another high-scoring player who has outscored Salah in the 2024/25 season. He starred in the Serie A before joining Istanbul Basaksehir to rediscover himself.

Piatek has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season, including the Turkish Super League and the lesser UEFA Europa Conference League, and added three assists to his quota.

