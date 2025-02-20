The Nigeria Football Federation has hinted at Ahmed Musa’s possible return to the Super Eagles

Musa, Nigeria’s most-capped player, is currently playing for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League

The Super Eagles face two must-win World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March

Super Eagles’ all-time most capped player, Ahmed Musa, is reportedly being considered for a return to the national team ahead of next month’s must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Musa, who has earned 110 caps and scored 18 international goals, is currently playing in the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) with Kano Pillars following the mutual termination of his contract in Turkey last year.

The Super Eagles are set to tackle Rwanda and Zimbabwe in two must-win games to revive their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a poor start in the qualifiers.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria lies in fifth position in Group C after managing three draws and one defeat from their opening four games.

The Super Eagles are currently four points behind Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin who occupy the first three spots in the group with seven points apiece.

NFF teases Musa’s return to the Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has fueled speculation about Musa’s possible return to the national after posting a tribute video of Musa’s past World Cup goals, a move that many believe signals his potential recall.

The 32-year-old remains one of Nigeria’s most respected and experienced players.

His leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch, are seen as crucial assets, especially as the Super Eagles prepare for decisive World Cup qualification matches.

Since Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON campaign, Musa has been away from the squad, last featuring for the national team in a warm-up match against Guinea in Abu Dhabi in January 2024.

The former Leicester City forward played only seven minutes in the 2-0 loss to the Syli Stars.

With the Super Eagles in dire need of stability and experience, his presence could provide the much-needed morale boost and guidance for the younger players in the squad.

NFF’s social media tribute sparks speculation

The NFF recently dedicated a special social media post to Musa, featuring a video compilation of his memorable goals at previous World Cups.

This unexpected move has led to increased speculation that the veteran forward may be making a sensational return to the national team.

While there has been no official confirmation from Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, the timing of the post suggests that Musa could be in the plans for the crucial qualifiers.

Fans and analysts alike believe his recall could add experience and composure to Nigeria’s squad as they fight for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Musa eager for Super Eagles return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Musa has hinted about a possible return to the national team set-up after joining Kano Pillars.

Musa signed a short-term deal with Sai Masu Gida and made an instant statement, netting a brace on his third debut for the club.

