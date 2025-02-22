Gian Piero Gasperini has hinted at leaving Atalanta before 2026, stating there will be no contract extension

The veteran Italian coach had faced backlash from supporters after calling Lookman "one of the worst penalty takers"

Lookman responded to Gasperini’s criticism, calling it disrespectful, leading to internal tension

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has disclosed that he may leave the club before his contract expires in 2026, following widespread backlash over his controversial remarks about Ademola Lookman’s penalty miss.

Gasperini, who has managed Atalanta since 2016, hinted at an uncertain future with the club after facing criticism for his comments.

Atalanta’s Champions League exit at the hands of Club Brugge has led to unexpected consequences.

Following the team's 2-1 home loss, Gasperini publicly criticised Lookman’s decision to take a penalty, stating that the CAF Men's Player of the Year was "one of the worst penalty-takers" he had ever seen.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward, who had just returned from injury and scored Atalanta’s only goal of the match, felt disrespected by Gasperini’s comments.

Lookman responded, calling the remarks disrespectful as the tension within the squad prompted Atalanta’s management to intervene and arrange a meeting to ease the growing friction.

Gasperini defends Remark against Lookman

After the public fallout, Gasperini attempted to clarify his statements, insisting that he never intended to offend Lookman.

“He had an extraordinary impact,” Gasperini said. “My words were never meant to be offensive. I always speak in front of the whole team, and this has never been an issue within the club.”

Despite his efforts to defuse the situation, many fans and analysts believe his comments created unnecessary tension in the team.

The controversy surrounding Lookman’s penalty miss has not only sparked internal disputes but also raised concerns about Atalanta’s dressing room atmosphere.

Gasperini hints at early Atalanta exit

In a surprising twist, Gasperini hinted at his potential departure from Atalanta, stating that he will not extend his contract beyond 2026, Football Italia reports.

“I don’t have much time left to do this; maybe this is the last chance. As has been said, there’s a beginning and an end. At the end of the year, we’ll see whether to let the contract run out or stop earlier, but there definitely won’t be any continuity. There will be no further renewals or extensions.”

As Atalanta continues their Serie A campaign, Gasperini’s uncertain future adds another layer of intrigue.

Whether his relationship with Lookman can be mended or if his tenure will end sooner than expected remains to be seen.

Eto'o sends message to disgruntled Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that African football legend Samuel Eto'o has sent a message to Ademola Lookman after his penalty saga with Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Eto'o took to his Instagram page and sent a message of encouragement to the Super Eagles star after the “disrespectful” and “hurtful” incident.

“My younger brother, Memory in football lasts 90mins, The time of a Match and Next. For us, You are and will always be our Champion. Only he who has the courage to shoot can miss. Thank you for your courage great champion,” Eto'o wrote.

