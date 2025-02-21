Former Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi has criticised Gian Piero Gasperini’s comments against Ademola Lookman

Onazi has advised Lookman to leave Atalanta and seek a new challenge at a more supportive club next summer

Atalanta are open to selling Lookman, with Juventus, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain expressing interest

Former Lazio and Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has stepped in to offer crucial advice to Ademola Lookman following his public fallout with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Onazi, who played in the Serie A between 2012 and 2016, believes Lookman deserves more respect and should consider leaving the club for a better opportunity elsewhere.

Lookman's missed penalty against Club Brugge caused Atalanta coach Gasperini to lash out against the reigning CAF Men's Player of the Year winner. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Lookman has been one of Atalanta’s standout players, leading the club to its first-ever European trophy by scoring a stunning hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in 2024.

Despite his contributions, the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner faced harsh criticism from Gasperini after missing a penalty in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge, a game that ultimately saw them eliminated from the competition.

Reacting to the situation, Onazi criticized Gasperini’s comments, calling them unnecessary and disrespectful.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner emphasised that Lookman has given his all for Atalanta and that missing a penalty should not define his contributions.

Time to move on? Onazi’s advice to Lookman

Onazi in a chat with Sports Boom, believes that Lookman should consider a fresh start elsewhere, especially if he no longer feels valued at Atalanta after his fallout with Gasperini.

Ogenyi Omazi has advised Lookman to leave Atalanta in the summer after he was publicly ridiculed by Atalanta coach Gasperini. Photo by Isabella Benotto

Source: Getty Images

“It is incredibly disappointing to hear such remarks from an experienced coach about one of his best players. Disrespecting a young player [Lookman] who has given so much to the team is unacceptable.

“Atalanta took a chance on him during a difficult phase in his career, and he has since proven his worth. If he had not performed, they would likely have let him go.

“In my opinion, it may be time for him to move on, find a new club, and enjoy his football elsewhere,” Onazi concluded.

Atalanta open to Lookman’s departure

Amidst the controversy, Atalanta is reportedly open to letting Lookman leave at the end of the season. However, interested clubs will have to meet the club’s valuation of €55 million.

Lookman has already attracted interest from top European sides, including Juventus, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain.

If he decides to move, the 27-year-old forward could be set for another major career milestone in one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Atalanta president reacts to Lookman and Gasperini feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Antonio Percassi has expressed optimism about the relationship between head coach Gasperini and Lookman after their public feud.

The club owner joined the team for lunch during their training session on Thursday and took the opportunity to address the brewing crisis surrounding Lookman's missed penalty in their UEFA Champions League exit.

Percassi's intervention aimed to diffuse tensions and support both the player and the coach during this challenging time.

