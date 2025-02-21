Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Ademola Lookman to bolster their attack under Thiago Motta

Gasperini criticised Lookman’s penalty skills after Atalanta’s Champions League exit, igniting calls for his departure

Atalanta values Lookman at €50 million, making a permanent or loan-to-buy deal the only option for his departure

The ongoing dispute between Ademola Lookman and Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is shaping up to have major implications for the Nigerian forward’s future at the club.

Following Atalanta’s Champions League exit against Club Brugge, tensions between the two escalated when Gasperini publicly criticised Lookman’s penalty-taking ability, calling him "one of the worst penalty-takers" he had ever seen.

Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman had a fallout after Atalanta were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who had earlier scored just 34 seconds after coming on as a substitute, missed a crucial penalty during the match.

Gasperini later stated that Lookman was not meant to take the spot-kick and claimed his record in training was "frankly terrible."

The comments did not sit well with Lookman, who responded by releasing a statement via his social media handles calling them "deeply disrespectful."

Juventus looking to capitalise on Atalanta drama

Amid the growing rift, Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly monitoring Lookman’s situation and could make a move to sign him in the summer.

According to Tutto Atalanta, Juventus sees Lookman as a key player to strengthen Thiago Motta’s attacking options and is evaluating the possibility of securing his signature in the summer.

Lookman is widely expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the season following his fallout with coach Gasperini. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Atalanta, however, values Lookman highly and is unlikely to let him leave easily as Transfermarkt reportst that the club has set a price tag of around €50 million for the Nigerian star.

Given Lookman’s two-year contract with Atalanta, any deal would likely be either an outright transfer or a loan move with an obligation to buy the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner.

Lookman’s future at a crossroads

With Juventus showing serious interest, Lookman’s future at Atalanta remains uncertain.

The fallout with Gasperini has created an uncomfortable situation, and while club owner Antonio Percassi has tried to mediate, Lookman may seek a fresh start elsewhere.

A move to Juventus would not only offer the 27-year-old forward a chance to play under a new manager but also provide an opportunity to compete at the highest level in Serie A.

If the rift with Gasperini cannot be mended, a summer transfer could be the best solution for all parties involved as Atalanta would hope to cash in on the in-form forward.

Gasperini refuses to apologise to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gasperini remains steadfast in his stance on Lookman's penalty abilities and has no intention of apologising to the Nigerian forward for his harsh comments.

The comments ruptured the relationship between the pair as the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year took an exception to the Atalanta coach’s comments by releasing a fierce statement.

Both the future of Lookman and Gasperini remain uncertain but it expected that one of the pair will likely leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng