Champions League Draw: Liverpool vs PSG, Madrid Derby Lead Exciting Round of 16 Fixtures
- The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws have been conducted with some interesting matchups to look forward to
- One of the most anticipated fixtures sees Premier League leaders Liverpool take on reigning French champions PSG
- The two-legged Round of 16 fixtures will be played on 4-5 March and 11-12 March
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
The eagerly awaited UEFA Champions League knockout stage draw has been conducted, and fans around the world are in for a treat.
With high-stakes matchups featuring European heavyweights, the round-of-16 fixtures promise drama, intensity, and unforgettable moments.
The headline clashes include a blockbuster tie between Premier League leaders Liverpool and reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain, BBC reports.
Meanwhile, Madrid rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face off in a fierce derby for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Other notable matchups include an all-German showdown between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as a tricky test for Borussia Dortmund against Lille.
Champions League Round of 16 fixtures
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Feyenoord vs Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund vs Lille
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Benfica vs Barcelona
Quarter-Final draws
Winner of Liverpool vs PSG vs Winner of Lille vs Aston Villa
Winner of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid vs Winner of PSV vs Arsenal
Winner of Feyenoord vs Inter Milan vs Winner of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Winner of Borussia Dortmund vs Lille vs Winner of Benfica vs Barcelona
Biggest Round of 16 fixture: Liverpool vs PSG
One of the most anticipated clashes in this round is the battle between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.
The two in-form clubs have a history of thrilling encounters, and this fixture is expected to be no different.
PSG, who barely made it into the knockout phase after finishing 15th in the league stage, will be hoping to make a deep run in the tournament.
Their last-minute resurgence saw them defeat Manchester City and dominate Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs.
With Ousmane Dembele in red-hot form, PSG will look to capitalise on any slip-up from Liverpool.
Liverpool, on the other hand, will aim to continue their impressive season under Arne Slot which puts them among the favourites to lift the title.
However, history is not on the Reds side as they have failed to win any of their last five away games against French clubs, with their last victory dating back to 2008 against Marseille.
Should they overcome PSG, a potential quarter-final matchup with Premier League rivals Aston Villa awaits.
Real Madrid destroy Man City in playoffs
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid delivered a statement performance as Kylian Mbappe’s sensational hat-trick led them to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League last 16.
The French superstar, who arrived in the summer, was at his electrifying best, finishing off three brilliant moves in a dominant display by Los Blancos.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng