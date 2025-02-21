The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws have been conducted with some interesting matchups to look forward to

One of the most anticipated fixtures sees Premier League leaders Liverpool take on reigning French champions PSG

The two-legged Round of 16 fixtures will be played on 4-5 March and 11-12 March

The eagerly awaited UEFA Champions League knockout stage draw has been conducted, and fans around the world are in for a treat.

With high-stakes matchups featuring European heavyweights, the round-of-16 fixtures promise drama, intensity, and unforgettable moments.

UEFA has conducted the draw for the Champions League Round of 16 set to take place in March. Photo by UEFA

Source: Getty Images

The headline clashes include a blockbuster tie between Premier League leaders Liverpool and reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain, BBC reports.

Meanwhile, Madrid rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face off in a fierce derby for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Other notable matchups include an all-German showdown between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as a tricky test for Borussia Dortmund against Lille.

Champions League Round of 16 fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica vs Barcelona

Quarter-Final draws

Winner of Liverpool vs PSG vs Winner of Lille vs Aston Villa

Winner of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid vs Winner of PSV vs Arsenal

Winner of Feyenoord vs Inter Milan vs Winner of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Winner of Borussia Dortmund vs Lille vs Winner of Benfica vs Barcelona

Biggest Round of 16 fixture: Liverpool vs PSG

One of the most anticipated clashes in this round is the battle between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The two in-form clubs have a history of thrilling encounters, and this fixture is expected to be no different.

The 2025 Champions League winners will be crowned on the 31st of May in Munich, Germany. Photo by UEFA

Source: Getty Images

PSG, who barely made it into the knockout phase after finishing 15th in the league stage, will be hoping to make a deep run in the tournament.

Their last-minute resurgence saw them defeat Manchester City and dominate Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs.

With Ousmane Dembele in red-hot form, PSG will look to capitalise on any slip-up from Liverpool.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will aim to continue their impressive season under Arne Slot which puts them among the favourites to lift the title.

However, history is not on the Reds side as they have failed to win any of their last five away games against French clubs, with their last victory dating back to 2008 against Marseille.

Should they overcome PSG, a potential quarter-final matchup with Premier League rivals Aston Villa awaits.

Real Madrid destroy Man City in playoffs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid delivered a statement performance as Kylian Mbappe’s sensational hat-trick led them to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

The French superstar, who arrived in the summer, was at his electrifying best, finishing off three brilliant moves in a dominant display by Los Blancos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng