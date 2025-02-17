Wilfred Ndidi is expected to leave Leicester City at the end of the season despite signing a new contract last summer

Ndidi had been linked with Barcelona last summer, before opting to sign a new contract with Leicester

The Super Eagles player was on the radar of AS Monaco and Real Betis during the winter transfer window

Wilfred Ndidi has caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, which has made him a top summer target to strengthen its midfield.

Officials of the Spanish club are eager to sign the Super Eagles star as they search for a long-term successor to club captain Koke Resurreccion, who is nearing the end of his playing career.

Since joining Leicester City from Genk in the 2016/2017 season, Ndidi has been significantly impacted.

Super Eagles player Wilfred Ndidi is on the radar of Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer. Photo by: CameraSport.

Ndidi done with Leicester?

Despite signing a new contract with Leicester City last summer, it is widely anticipated that the defensive midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been an essential figure for the Foxes since he arrived in 2017, making over 200 Premier League appearances.

According to CaughtOffside, Ndidi is gradually regaining full fitness and has been featuring more regularly under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, after struggling with injuries during a stop-start season.

He has made 16 appearances with zero goals in the 2024/25 season per Premier League.

Real Betis and AS Monaco chase Ndidi

Atletico Madrid face competition for Ndidi from two other European clubs; La Liga's Real Betis and Ligue 1's AS Monaco.

Real Betis are seeking a defensive midfielder to replace Johnny Cardoso, who is linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur per TEAMtalk

Meanwhile, AS Monaco reportedly made a £20 million bid for the Nigerian international during the winter transfer window.

Despite Leicester rejecting the bid, both clubs are preparing fresh approaches in the summer. According to OneFootball, Ndidi is the most underrated defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

Ndidi’s transfer to Barcelona

Barcelona considered a surprising move for the Super Eagles star last season, but the transfer ultimately fell through.

According to Goal, the deal was hindered by the club's significant debts and La Liga's financial regulations.

Contributions to Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi has been a key figure in Leicester City’s midfield, playing an integral role in their FA Cup victory in 2021 and their Championship-winning campaign last year.

Ndidi signed with Leicester City from KRC Genk in January 2017 for a transfer fee of £17 million.

The Nigerian midfielder made his debut for the club on January 7, 2017, in a 2–1 victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round.

He made his first Premier League start on January 14, 2017, in a 3–0 loss to Chelsea at home per LCFC.

Monaco intensify chase for Ndidi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles star has attracted interest from top clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, and AS Monaco.

Should his move to Atletico Madrid go through, it could mark the resurgence of the defensive midfielder’s career.

Ndidi has been a crucial part of Leicester City’s midfield since joining the club.

