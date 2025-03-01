Nico Hidalgo has passed away after enduring a lengthy battle with lung cancer at the age of 32 on Saturday morning

The late midfielder graduated from Motril CF’s academy before making his season debut in the 2010/211 season

The Spanish international retired from active football in 2022 after being diagnosed with his illness

Nico Hidalgo has lost his life after battling lung cancer since 2021.

The Spanish footballer played for various clubs in Spain including Granada, Cadiz, and Racing Santander.

Hidalgo was given a tribute during a match between Granada and Malaga in August 2022 after his retirement.

Former Spanish player Nico Hidalgo has passed away after battling a lung disease. Photo by: Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Clubs pay tribute to Hidalgo

Spanish clubs have paid their last respect to the former football player per Dailymail.

According to a post on X former Twitter, Extremadura FC expressed shock over the passing away of the player. The defunct club wrote:

'This morning we woke up to the sad news of the death of Nico Hidalgo, former Extremadura UD footballer, at the age of 32 due to lung cancer which he had been fighting since 2021.

Responding to the tweet, fans also paid their final respect to the player

@cadigle wrote:

What a blow. We have lost a 10-star person. It was a pleasure to have met you, my friend. Rest in peace

@Elias_perez8 said:

RIP Brother!! Your values and good company will always remain with us.

@Vuestraenvidia added:

RIP. My deepest condolences to family and friends; he was and always will be one of us.

@mute_95 said:

Much strength to the families in these difficult times.

@pepjimenez83 wrote:

RIP. We have great memories of him in Santander.

@FranciscoC12059 said:

RIP a great shame, much encouragement to the family 32

@Daniel3snchez added:

It was an honor to have shared a locker room with you, friend, rest in peace

@CarlosMaci53844 said:

Rest in peace, a Barça player has left us. Much strength to family and friends. What a shame.

@AjayKum66174906 wrote:

Rest in peace, Nico Hidalgo. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. Strength to his family and loved ones.

@shelterdyoung added:

Absolutely devastating. 32 is far too young. Rest in peace, Nico Hidalgo. My condolences to his family and friends

Racing Santander will pay their final respects to former player Nico Hidalgo during their match against Elche on Sunday. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Racing Santandar to honour Hidalgo

Racing Santandar has concluded all plans to pay tribute to the midfielder before Sunday's match against Elche in La Liga.

According to UK outlet The Sun, the Cantabrian will join the family in mourning. The statement read:

"The Cantabrian club joins in the pain of his family and friends for this irreparable loss.

"While sending its most sincere condolences and announcing that it will observe a minute of silence in his memory before the LaLiga Hypermotion match that its first team will play against Elche CF at the Campos de Sport tomorrow Sunday, March 2, at 9:00 p.m."

Hidalgo's club records

The late midfielder began his career with his local team Motril CF, where he scored 4 goals in 40 appearances before joining Granada in 2012.

He featured for Granada B scoring 9 goals in 66 matches between 2012-2014 before moving to Juventus where he failed to make a single appearance for the Old Lady in his three years in Turuin per Premier League.

The 32-year-old made 23 appearances for Extremadura in their former guise as Extremadura UD, before moving to Cadiz and later Racing.

He returned to Spain permanently in the summer of 2017 following loan spells with Granada and Cadiz.

Hidalgo, who played 73 official matches with the green and white shirt between 2018 and 2020.

Death of Nigerian player

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria U-20 star Abubakar Lawal tragically lost his life in Uganda.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has called for a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of the former Kano Pillars player.

The 29-year-old Viper striker allegedly fell to his death from a shopping mall in Uganda, but conflicting reports about the circumstances of his passing have raised serious concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng