Legendary manager Arsene Wenger has told his former side, Arsenal, what to do to win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool this season.

Arsenal spent the last two seasons competing in the Premier League title race against Manchester City, who won both seasons ahead of them, coming closer both times.

Mikel Arteta passing instructions to his players during Arsenal's win over Leicester City. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City are having a difficult season this year and are not in the title race, yet Arsenal have not taken advantage, placing second currently behind Liverpool.

The Reds last won the league title during the 2019/2020 season under Jürgen Klopp and are aiming to win it in Dutch manager Arne Slot's first year in charge.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have not won the title since winning it unbeaten under Wenger in the 2003/04 season.

Wenger's Premier League title advice

Wenger has issued Premier League title race advice to his former side as they trail in the race and could finish the season as runners-up for the third consecutive season.

“They [Liverpool] need to lose games, but now we are 25 games played, Liverpool have only lost one,” he told Bein Sports, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“So they have to lose three at least in the next 13 games, so at the moment, it looks unlikely unless they collapse, but until now, they lost only one game. So they are the super favourite, and on top of that.”

“Arsenal have to make the perfect run. I pray [for Arsenal to win the Premier League title], I pray, but I have to improve the quality of my praying,” he concluded.

Seven points separate both sides on the table with 13 league games to go, and according to Sky Sports, only Newcastle in 1995/96 have not won the Premier League with a lead of seven or more points after 25 games.

Arsenal suffer injury setback

Legit.ng reported that after a key member of the squad suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the team short in attack during the run-in.

German forward Kai Havertz suffered a high-grade hamstring injury during the team's warm-weather mid-season training camp in Dubai and has undergone surgery.

