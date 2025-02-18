Lucas Ribeiro has been a standout performer since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Sportkring Beveren in 2023

A former Mamelodi Sundowns player is advocating for the Brazilian forward to switch his allegiance to South Africa and represent them at the 2026 World Cup

Despite his impressive performances, the Brazilian has yet to receive an invite to the Brazilian national team since his early days as a junior player

Lucas Ribeiro has been advised to consider switching his nationality to South Africa following his stellar performances for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier South Africa League.

The 26-year-old, who made a move to the South African club from Belgium, has quickly established himself as one of the standout players of the season.

With South Africa in the same World Cup qualifying group as Nigeria's Super Eagles, the suggestion has raised eyebrows, as the Bafana Bafana could benefit greatly from his skills.

Nascimento suggests an allegiance switch

A fellow Brazilian, Ricardo Nascimento suggested that Ribeiro should consider switching his international allegiance from Brazil to South Africa.

According to OwngoalNigeria, the former Mamelodi Sundowns believes that the player would make him a valuable addition to the South African national team, especially as they aim to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Nascimento highlighted Ribeiro's impressive form and how it could bolster South Africa’s chances in the World Cup qualifiers. He said via Kickoff:

"This is a top player. It would also be a great reinforcement for Bafana Bafana.

"Unfortunately, I don't think they even know about him here in Brazil. That's why I think it will be interesting that he plays for Bafana Bafana.

According to Iol, Nascimento sees Ribeiro as an asset who could provide the necessary firepower to help South Africa navigate a tough campaign.

The Brazilian feels that this could be the perfect opportunity for him to represent a nation where his talents would be truly appreciated.

Ribeiro's stats at Sundowns

Since he arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Ribeiro has been in sensational form, quickly making his mark in the Premier South Africa League.

This season alone, Ribeiro has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions, a record that has solidified his reputation as one of the most dangerous attacking players in the league.

His remarkable technical ability, coupled with his sharp finishing, has made him a key player for Sundowns as they continue to challenge for domestic titles per Snl24

Brazil or South Africa?

Although Ribeiro has yet to receive a call-up to Brazil's senior national team, the forward has long harbored hopes of playing for the Selecao.

However, with limited opportunities on the horizon, a switch to South Africa may provide him with the chance to play regular international football and contribute to a team with a realistic chance of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

The former Beveren player would not be the first player to switch national teams, as various footballers have chosen to play for countries they feel a connection with or have eligibility for.

South Africa to Challenge Nigeria for 2026 World Cup Spot

Legit.ng earlier reported that South African coach Hugo Broos believes that defeating Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifier will put his team in a strong position to edge out the Super Eagles.

South Africa’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is crucial for their footballing future, as they look to bounce back from missing out on the 2022 World Cup.

As they face off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the same qualifying group, South Africa will need all the firepower they can muster to overcome a strong Nigerian side.

Nigeria, led by coach Eric Chelle, is also preparing for the qualifiers with a mix of experienced stars and fresh talent.

