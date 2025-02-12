Juventus has been urged to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to solve their attacking struggles

The Italian club must sell Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic before making new signings in the summer transfer window

Italian football expert Lele Adani insists Osimhen is the ideal striker for Juventus

Juventus has been urged to consider signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to address their current attacking struggles.

With their goal-scoring form under scrutiny, football experts believe the Nigerian forward could be the perfect solution to bolster the Bianconeri’s attack.

Juventus has identified Victor Osimhen as a top transfer target and will reportedly make a move for the Super Eagles striker next summer. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who has been in impressive form, currently plays on loan at Galatasaray, where he has netted 17 goals and provided five assists in just 23 appearances this season, TransferMarkt reports.

The 26-year-old’s market value is estimated at €75 million, and his contract with Napoli includes an €80 million release clause.

Osimhen is expected to return to Napoli in the summer before securing a permanent move elsewhere.

Juventus’ transfer plans hinged on key sales

Juventus is reportedly looking to make two high-profile signings but must first offload Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic and defender Andrea Cambiaso.

Vlahovic’s contract expires next year, and his future remains uncertain, while Manchester City is said to be interested in signing Cambiaso.

Should the Bianconeri succeed in these sales, it could pave the way for them to pursue Osimhen aggressively.

With Osimhen’s previous experience in Serie A at Napoli, the Nigerian forward is seen as a perfect fit for Juventus’ attacking setup.

Italian football expert asks Juventus to get Osimhen

Italian football analyst Lele Adani has been vocal about his belief that Juventus should make Osimhen a priority signing, TuttoNapoli reports.

“I remain with my idea that I told you three months ago: for me, Juventus must bring Victor Osimhen back to Italy. I think the centre-forward should be changed, and the Nigerian should be taken. Osimhen is the perfect balance between youth, experience, goal-scoring ability, and work ethic. Juventus should do everything possible to secure him.”

His endorsement adds weight to the growing calls for Juventus to pursue Osimhen, especially as the club looks to restructure its attack for the coming seasons.

Victor Osimhen’s record in Serie A

During his time at Napoli, Osimhen established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Serie A.

He played a pivotal role in Napoli’s title-winning campaign in the 2022/23 season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances, making him the league’s top scorer.

Osimhen’s remarkable performances helped the club secure their first Serie A title in over three decades while also winning multi-individual awards including the Best Striker in Serie A.

One club Osimhen won’t join

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s future remains unresolved and is set to be a hot topic for discussion this summer, and a Turkish pundit has weighed in on the striker's possible next move.

Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli due to excessive demands even after an initial agreement with the latter.

The striker entered a last-minute negotiation with Chelsea, but the two parties could not find an agreement before the window shut on the deadline day.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng