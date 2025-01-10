Manchester City’s attempt to sign Super Eagles star Ola Aina in the January transfer window may have hit a roadblock

Aina has been one of the most sought-after players in January following an impressive season with Nottingham Forest

Man City are desperate to bolster their defence and have identified the Super Eagles defender as a key target

Manchester City’s quest to sign Ola Aina may have hit a snag as the Premier League champions are facing serious challenges in their attempt to get the deal done.

The Super Eagles defender has emerged as a surprise target for Pep Guardiola’s team who are desperate to bolster their squad following a disastrous first half of the season.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe including Premier League champions Manchester City. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester City has been taking a serious look at whether it would be possible to agree a surprise January deal for Aina who has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League this season.

The 28-year-old has played an incredible role in Nottingham Forest’s record-breaking campaign, putting up rock-solid performances that have taken them into the top four, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Man City are confident they can persuade Aina to join them in January as they look to find a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker who has had an underwhelming campaign this season.

Man City faces roadblock in Aina pursuit

Meanwhile, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has disclosed Man City will face a serious hurdle in their quest to tempt away Aina from Nottingham Forest.

The Super Eagles defender is presently in talks with Forest about extending his contract and Brown, who watched Aina as a youth player at Chelsea, believes the contract talks will make Man City’s attempt to sign him a bit more complicated, Football Insider reports.

“They [Nottingham Forest] are desperate to get him tied down. I’d expect those talks to progress quickly, and I think they’ll be edging closer to that agreement. From what I know, he’s very happy there and they want him to stay, so it’s a no-brainer.

“He’s strong defensively, gets his foot in to win the ball and can play going forward, he’s a good technician, and he’s done brilliantly.

“They’re definitely looking to keep him at the club because he has been so impressive and they are putting together something that’s really worked for them this season.”

Brown also outlined that Man City are acting desperate and it could cost them any chance of signing Aina in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest takes swipe at Man City

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aina has sparked a war of words between two Premier League clubs after a report of interest from the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest are furious with the reigning league champions and have accused Guardiola and his team of unsettling the Super Eagles defender with their talks of a possible transfer.

The Nigeria international has entered the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket £40,000-per-week and Man City are paying close tabs on his contract situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng