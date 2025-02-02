Middlesbrough have agreed to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla until the end of the season

The Super Eagles striker has struggled to make an impact at Sevilla and has yet to score in La Liga this season

Iheanacho will undergo a medical before finalising his move back to English football after leaving Leicester City last summer

Middlesbrough have secured a deal to sign Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla until the end of the season.

The Nigerian forward will undergo a medical ahead of his move to the English Championship side before the transfer window closes.

Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled for game time since joining Sevilla from Leicester City last summer. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

After leaving Leicester City in the summer, Iheanacho’s switch to Sevilla has not gone as planned as the 28-year-old striker has struggled to find form in Spain and has yet to score in La Liga, BBC reports.

His lack of impact has seen him fall out of favour with Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta, who confirmed that the Nigerian international does not feature in the club’s long-term plans.

With limited game time and no goals to his name, Iheanacho has been looking for a fresh opportunity to revive his career.

Middlesbrough’s interest provided him with an ideal chance to return to English football, where he previously enjoyed success.

Middlesbrough beats Celtic to Iheanacho's signature

Championship side Middlesbrough faced stiff competition from Scottish giants Celtic, who also held talks over signing Iheanacho.

However, according to top transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Middlesbrough won the race to bring the Nigerian striker back to England.

Iheanacho’s experience in the Championship could prove invaluable for Boro.

Last season, he played a crucial role in Leicester City's promotion campaign, scoring important goals to help the Foxes return to the Premier League.

His ability to perform in England's second tier makes him a valuable addition to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Iheanacho to undergo medical ahead of Boro move

With the loan agreement finalized between Middlesbrough and Sevilla, Iheanacho is set to undergo a medical this afternoon before completing his move.

Boro fans will be hoping he can rediscover the goal-scoring form that made him a key player at Leicester City.

For Middlesbrough, currently pushing for a play-off spot in the Championship, Iheanacho’s arrival could provide a major boost in their quest for promotion.

If the 28-year-old Super Eagles striker can hit the ground running, the Nigerian forward might just help Boro secure a return to the Premier League.

Sevilla coach closes door on Iheanacho’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has provided the latest update on the situation of struggling Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Manchester City academy graduate has failed to replicate his Leicester City form since he joined the Spanish club last summer.

He has failed to break into Sevilla's starting lineup, managing just nine La Liga appearances so far this season.

Iheanacho has yet to net a league goal in Spain, but he has three Copa del Rey goals to his credit.

