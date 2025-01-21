Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled with his start to life at Sevilla, and the Nigerian international's departure is imminent

Head coach Garcia Pimienta admitted that the forward shows glimpses in training, but he is yet to impress the club

The 28-year-old has an existing contract with the club until 2026, but a number of clubs in England are said to be monitoring his situation

Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has provided the latest update on the situation of struggling Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Manchester City academy graduate has failed to replicate his Leicester City form since he joined the Spanish club last summer.

He has failed to break into Sevilla's starting lineup, managing just nine La Liga appearances so far this season.

Iheanacho has yet to net a league goal in Spain, but he has three Copa del Rey goals to his credit.

The 28-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in La Liga, sparking speculation about a potential return to England.

Premier League and Championship clubs are said to be monitoring his situation with reported interest from Wolves, Ipswich Town, and Leeds United.

Pimienta disclosed that Kelechi is demanding more playing time, and the forward seems prepared to move on to another club.

The manager told Radio Sevilla, as per Diario de Sevilla:

"If he improves what we have, there are no problems. I don't know why some players fit in better with a club or an environment than others.

"I don't know if Kelechi will stay until the end of the season. There have been offers for him, he is established in England and I'm sure he wants to play more. I understand that he wants to leave."

The tactician admitted that the Super Eagles star has shown promise in training, but added that he is yet to meet expectations.

He added:

"But if I consider that he should participate, he will participate. For whatever reason, Iheanacho has not performed here at the level that we all expect, including him.

"With his CV there are things that cannot be explained. Watching him train you say, 'this kid has plenty of quality."

Wolves interested in Iheancho

Meanwhile, Premier League club Wolves have reportedly held preliminary discussions over the potential of signing the Nigerian international.

Kelechi could be shipped out on loan in January, with reports that Sevilla have already sanctioned his transfer.

The Molineux Stadium outfit are joined by Ipswich Town, where is also on the radar.

The New York Times reports that Iheanacho's contract with Sevilla expires in June 2026, with an option for an extra year.

Al Ahly interested in Iheanacho signature

Legit.ng earlier reported that Egyptian outfit Al Ahly have emerged as a strong contender for Iheanacho’s signature, potentially as a replacement for South African forward Percy Tau.

The African powerhouse are making efforts to bolster their attacking options ahead of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Alongside his experience at top clubs like Manchester City and Leicester City, Iheanacho's versatility in attack could prove to be a game-changer for the African champions.

