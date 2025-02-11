Eric Chelle is set to submit his first roster as coach of the Super Eagles ahead of next month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Super Eagles are in dire need to turn their fortunes around after a slow start that puts them fifth in Group C

Chelle is expected to infuse some new players into the Super Eagles squad as he kickstarts his tenure as Nigeria’s coach

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is finalising his squad for Nigeria's must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

Nigeria is currently struggling in Group C, sitting fifth with only three points from four matches, so drastic changes are necessary.

The Super Eagles need help after faltering in the opening phase of the World Cup qualifiers and Eric Chelle is expected to ring changes to the current squad. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles have managed three draws and a loss in their opening four matches and are four points behind leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin who all have seven points apiece.

Chelle is expected to revamp the Super Eagles team, and one area needing reinforcement is the midfield as supporters have complained about a lack of creativity in the present set-up

Here, Legit.ng and All Nigeria Soccer take a look at three midfielders who have made a strong case for a call-up to the Super Eagles under Chelle.

3 midfielders who deserve Super Eagles call-ups

Joe Aribo (Southampton)

Joe Aribo has been absent from the Super Eagles squad due to inconsistent club performances, but he is finding his form again at Southampton.

The 28-year-old struggled initially in England but has improved significantly in recent weeks, playing a crucial role in Southampton’s push for Premier League survival.

Aribo has contributed three goals in 23 league appearances this season. His experience, versatility, and ability to dictate play could make him a valuable asset for the national team.

Christantus Uche (Getafe)

The Getafe midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers in La Liga, proving his worth in Spain’s top flight.

Uche’s ability to play in different midfield roles makes him a crucial player for Getafe, who are battling to stay clear of relegation.

With two goals and two assists in 23 matches this season, Uche has been a standout performer. His inclusion in the Super Eagles could add much-needed dynamism to Nigeria’s midfield.

Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rizespor)

Olawoyin’s journey from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to the Turkish Super Lig has been impressive.

The 27-year-old has adapted well to European football and is thriving at Rizespor.

With two goals and six assists in 21 matches this season, Olawoyin has proven his ability to create and convert goal-scoring opportunities. A call-up to the Super Eagles would be well deserved.

NFF warned against forcing players on Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has come under scrutiny over reports suggesting a possible recall of Ahmed Musa to the Super Eagles squad for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are in dire need of results after a poor start in the qualifiers that has seen the team fail to win any of their first four matches.

Musa, who is Nigeria’s most-capped player with 110 appearances and 18 goals, is currently playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for Kano Pillars after mutually terminating his contract in Turkey last year.

