Victor Osimhen opted to stay at Galatasaray in January despite interest from multiple clubs to sign him

Osimhen moved to Turkey on loan after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli last summer

His former youth coach Emmanuel Amuneke has explained why he stayed despite transfer interest in January

Victor Osimhen decided to stay at Galatasaray until the end of the season and see out his loan deal despite multiple interest for a permanent transfer away from Napoli in January.

Osimhen moved to Turkey on loan in the summer after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli after three unsuccessful attempts.

Emmanuel Amuneke coached Victor Osimhen at U17 levels. Photo by Martin Rose.

Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, while Osimhen and Chelsea could not reach an agreement until the deadline elapsed.

The behind-the-scenes incident leading up to the summer broke his relationship with the club and he was frozen out of the team's squad for the season.

Galatasaray made a loan move attempt and accepted and has been shown love by the club’s fans from the moment he arrived at the airport in Istanbul.

Amuneke applauds Osimhen's decision

Osimhen's first professional youth coach Emmanuel Amuneke has applauded the striker’s decision to turn down interests from other clubs and stay at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

“I think he made the right decision to stay at Galatasaray during the winter transfer window and not rush into transfers, despite multiple interests,” he told AfricaFoot.

The former U17 head coach went further to claim that his decision to stay was to repay the faith and love that the club and fans had shown him since he arrived at the club.

“He has been massively welcomed and appreciated in Turkey, and it is only important that he thanks them with gratitude. He was able to regain his full potential, and all this is due to the fact that he was given a chance when he quarrelled with the people of Naples,” he concluded.

According to Tutto Napoli, after Manchester United, Saudi club Al-Ahli attempted to sign the Nigerian in January, but he rejected both moves to continue at Galatasaray.

Napoli maintain stance on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Napoli reiterated their position on Osimhen after rejecting his loan club Galatasaray's offer to sign the Super Eagles star permanently in January.

The Neapolitans rejected a €65 million offer from the Turkish club, confirming their position that they are unwilling to negotiate with any club below his release clause.

