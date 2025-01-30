Victor Osimhen has settled in nicely at Galatasaray and the club are considering signing him permanently

Parent club Napoli are insisting on receiving his full €75 million release clause otherwise there will be no deal

The Super Eagles forward has interest from top European clubs including Premier League side Manchester United

Victor Osimhen could be set for a long summer in a bid to resolve his future after Napoli recently dealt him a massive blow by rejecting the advances of one of his suitors.

Napoli and Osimhen had a difficult summer over the striker's desire to leave the club and discussions dragged throughout the transfer window but no deal materialised.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 1-0 win over Konyaspor. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward eventually joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after the European window had closed, with talks around his future continuing in the media.

Osimhen has started brightly at the Turkish champions contributing to over 20 goals in fewer games, and the club are willing to raise the funds and sign him permanently.

Over the past weeks, the Lions have moved from deciding to offer around €42 million to as much as €60mil, but Napoli are clear, his release clause or no deal.

Napoli rejects Galatasaray’s bid

According to Corriere dello Sport, Galatasaray have tested Napoli’s resolve with a €65 million bid for Osimhen in January and the Italian club have swiftly rejected it.

Gala have relied heavily on Osimhen since Mauro Icardi suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November, and hope to have the Nigerian in their team next season.

This looks increasingly impossible with Napoli unwilling to bend and the Istanbul-based club still have to renegotiate Osimhen’s contract with an increased salary after taking a pay cut to join on loan.

According to Football Italia, earlier this month, the Neapolitans negotiated with Manchester United, but the Super Eagles striker refused the discussion, claiming he will decide in the summer.

Osimhen’s decision infuriated Napoli and could have strained their relationship further after the club hoped to cash in and move on from him and his affairs.

His next destination remains unknown and he has left discussions with other clubs until the summer at least out of respect for how Galatasaray welcomed him.

Bolayir against Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s board member and aged fanTurcan Bolayir is against signing Victor Osimhen permanently and said it during the club's January monthly general meeting.

Bolayir has no doubt over Osimhen's goalscoring abilities but is concerned over his injury record and antics on the pitch and would rather spend €75 million on something else.

Osimhen explains goal celebration

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen explained his goal celebration for Galatasaray after scoring another penalty which earned Okan Buruk's side all three points during their 1-0 win over Konyaspor.

The Super Eagles star, who made the news during the week before for allegedly getting violent and offering bribes to journalists at a nightclub, dropped a crying face gesture after his goal and explained it later in the mixed zone.

