Cristiano Ronaldo is a global football icon and it reflects in how the football world is celebrating him today, which is his 40th birthday.

Ronaldo shot to limelight with Sporting Lisbon and was signed to Manchester United by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, a move which was the turning point in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Rayyan to his late father. Photo by Al-Nassr FC.

Ronaldo won every trophy possible at Old Trafford including the 2008 Ballon d'Or, before sealing a then world record £80 million move to Real Madrid.

At Real Madrid, he exploded and became one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, winning all possible trophies including four UEFA Champions League and four more Ballon d'Or.

He currently plys his trade in the Saudi Professional League, which he joined after his second spell at Manchester United went downhill. He spent three seasons at Juventus after leaving Real Madrid in 2018.

Who was Ronaldo's father?

One of the emotional moments of Ronaldo's life was when his father, Jose Dinis Aveiro passed away in 2005 at 51, two years into his Old Trafford career.

The Portuguese footballer never really had a relationship with his father because he was a soldier who fought in Africa, particularly in Mozambique and was not available when he returned home.

He retired from the army and was a gardener, supplementing his income by being a kitman at local club Andorinha. Aveiro battled with alcohol use which led to liver failure which eventually ended his life.

The 40-year-old said in an interview with Piers Morgan that he never really had a 100 per cent relationship with his father because he was always drunk.

“I really don’t know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard,” he said as quoted by Sun UK.

“To be the number one and he doesn’t see nothing, and he doesn’t see to receive awards, to see what I became.”

His father's life before his demise shaped Ronaldo to be a teetotaler, someone who does not take alcohol or alcoholic beverages.

According to ESPN, he celebrated by pointing to the sky after scoring for Al-Nassr against Al-Rayan on what would have been bus 71st birthday.

