The Super Eagles of Nigeria squad list for the upcoming international fixtures is expected to be announced soon

Coach Eric Chelle is expected to arrive in Nigeria soon to assemble his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures

A report has surfaced indicating that the Franco-Malian tactician is looking to take a cue from the squad list of Augustine Eguavoen

The next round of FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures is fast approaching, and the Super Eagles are eager for a crucial victory to revive their struggling campaign.

Under the guidance of newly appointed manager Eric Chelle, the Nigerian team is focused on securing their first win of the qualification series.

As the fixtures draw nearer, much of the conversation has centred around the composition of the Nigerian squad for these pivotal matches.

Eric Chelle during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Mali and Ivory Coast at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 3, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Coach Chelle recently acknowledged that selecting the squad has proven to be his toughest challenge yet, given the wealth of talent at his disposal.

With the squad announcement expected in the coming weeks, reports have emerged suggesting that the Franco-Malian tactician is set to make a bold decision regarding the players he will call up.

Coach Chelle to make big decision on Super Eagles list

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the 47-year-old manager is set to retain a core group of players who were part of the squad that successfully pursued qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) under interim manager Augustine Eguavoen.

The report highlights that Coach Chelle does not intend to disrupt the team’s chemistry and is focused on building upon the impressive results the Super Eagles recently achieved.

While the coach may introduce a few fresh call-ups, the majority of players who featured under Eguavoen are expected to remain part of the squad.

Chelle will begin his tenure as the Super Eagles head coach with a match against the Amavubi of Rwanda, followed by a home fixture against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium three days later. These matches have been labelled as crucial World Cup qualification fixtures that the team must win.

Currently, the Super Eagles sit fifth in Group C standings, having failed to win any of their opening four fixtures, according to data from Fotmob.

Chelle to implement special tactics for Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Super Eagles, Chelle, is set to use special tactics to solve the Nigerian team's defensive woes.

The Franco-Malian tactician is reported to be considering a switch to a three-player defensive approach with the Nigerian team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng