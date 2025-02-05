The Super Eagles face must-win World Cup qualifiers, and only players in top form can be relied upon for success

Kelechi Iheanacho leads the list of four players who should be excluded from the Super Eagles squad for World Cup qualifiers

These players have underperformed recently, and their form needs to improve before they are considered for selection

As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March, Coach Eric Chelle faces a tough decision in selecting the right players for the task.

With the upcoming qualifiers being a must-win for Nigeria, it is imperative that only players in top form are included in the squad.

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles sit second from bottom in Group C after failing to win any of their first four matches in the qualifiers.

Eric Chelle is reportedly set to submit his list of invited players to the Nigeria Football Federation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March. Photo by Sia Kambou

The three-time African champions have garnered just three points while Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin top the group with seven points apiece.

Recent performances have raised doubts over the fitness and consistency of several Super Eagles players, making it clear that some must not be invited for the March qualifiers.

Among them are Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu, Sadiq Umar, and Francis Uzoho.

4 players Eric Chelle must avoid

1. Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has been a prominent figure for the Super Eagles, but his recent performances have been below expectations.

After a difficult spell at Sevilla, Iheanacho’s form remains inconsistent as he is yet to regain his confidence and sharpness in front of goal, which is crucial for a striker of his calibre.

Although he has shown glimpses of brilliance in past Super Eagles matches, he has struggled to make an impact recently.

Until he finds his form with his club, it would be wise for Eric Chelle to leave him out of the squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

2. Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu, another inconsistent player for the Super Eagles, has also struggled to maintain consistent form.

The striker’s lack of regular playing time at Southampton has been reflected in his recent performances which shows he is short on confidence.

His failure to impress in recent Super Eagles outings, coupled with his limited club involvement, raises concerns over his ability to contribute effectively in the World Cup qualifiers.

With the Super Eagles needing only the best for such high-stakes matches, Onuachu should take time to regain his form before being called up again.

3. Sadiq Umar

Sadiq Umar's lack of chemistry with the current Super Eagles squad has been evident in past games, where he has failed to make a significant impact.

Umar has also struggled to find his best form since returning from a long-term injury, making him an unreliable option for the Super Eagles' crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his potential as a physical and technical striker, his performances at club level have been inconsistent, with limited goals and contributions in recent matches.

Nigeria needs sharp, in-form attackers who can deliver under pressure, and Umar’s current struggles make him a risky selection for such high-stakes games.

4. Francis Uzoho

While he had some decent moments, Francis Uzoho’s inconsistency, especially in high-pressure situations, cannot be overlooked.

For World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria requires a goalkeeper who is both reliable and in top form.

Uzoho, who seems to have fallen down the pecking order in the Super Eagles behind Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye, lack of form suggests he should focus on regaining consistency at the club level before being considered for the Super Eagles.

Iheanacho vows to perform after England return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kelechi Iheanacho is determined to prove his worth after completing a loan move from Sevilla to Middlesbrough on the transfer deadline day.

The Super Eagles striker, who had previously struggled to make a mark at his Spanish club, is now excited to get back to familiar territory in the English Championship, where he has previously enjoyed success.

