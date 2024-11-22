Atalanta has confirmed Ademola Lookman’s update following the winger’s latest injury setback

The 27-year-old winger was excused early from the Super Eagles camp after picking up an injury in training

Lookman returned to Italy and missed Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat against Rwanda following a request from Atalanta

Ademola Lookman’s injury is not as serious as first feared following the Nigerian winger's return to Italy early from the Super Eagles camp after picking up a knock in training.

The Atalanta winger was excused from Nigeria’s final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda due to the knock he suffered while in the Super Eagles camp.

Ademola Lookman has made ten goal contributions in Serie A in just nine games for Atalanta this season. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who was confirmed by CAF among the finalists for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, has been Atalanta’s standout performer this season and the club did not want to risk losing him for too long.

The 27-year-old winger, who has contributed six goals and four assists in just nine league games for La Dea this season, was recently nominated for the 2024 Serie A Forward of the Year.

Lookman will contest for the award alongside some of Serie A’s top strikers including Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez, and Rafael Leao for the award.

Atalanta confirms Lookman’s fitness

Meanwhile, Lookman will be available for selection for Atalanta’s Seria A clash when they take on Parma on Saturday, November 23, after recovering from a knock, Soccernet reports.

The Super Eagles winger returned to light training two days ago after his injury scare and also partook in Atalanta’s full training session on Thursday, prompting talks he has gained full fitness.

The latest update on Lookman means the CAF POTY nominee will play a part in Atalanta’s weekend fixture although it is unconfirmed if he will be in the starting line-up.

Four clubs linked to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman is one of the most sought-after players in European football after an incredible year last season for Atalanta and the Nigerian national team.

Paris Saint-Germain had a failed attempt to sign him in the summer, a few days before the start of the Italian Serie A season, and other clubs joined in the pursuit.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Real Madrid reportedly have also joined PSG in the race for the signature of Lookman ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

