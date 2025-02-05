Cristiano Ronaldo has his name heralding the footballing landscape as he marks his 40th birthday

The former Manchester United attacker, despite his age, boasts a flurry of impeccable records and achievements

We shine the spotlight on a list of unique records currently held by the Portuguese icon as he celebrates this milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has his name heralded in the headlines of every sports daily as he marks his 40th birthday celebration.

The Portuguese icon, who has indeed left an indelible mark on the footballing world, is poised to continue setting records well into his forties.

Already, Ronaldo boasts an admirable record throughout his illustrious career, both at the club level and when he dons the jersey of the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his five Ballon d'Or trophies before the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 9, 2017. Image: Victor Carretero.

The Al Nassr star appeared to be greeted with what several fans have loosely dubbed the greatest birthday wish by La Liga outfit, Real Madrid—the club where he racked up over 450 goals during his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabéu.

With over 900 career goals and 32 major trophies to his name, Ronaldo has set an almost unattainable benchmark, making it unlikely that any forward will come close to matching his achievements anytime soon.

In honour of his milestone birthday, we take a closer look at some of the records he holds that may never be broken.

Unique records Ronaldo boasts of

International

Ronaldo holds the record for the most international goals, with 135 goals in 217 appearances, surpassing Ali Daei in September 2021.

The former Manchester United star is also the only player to have scored in 11 consecutive international tournaments, spanning from 2004 to 2022.

Champions League

The Al Nassr star is the first player to score 10 or more Champions League goals for three different clubs. Ronaldo also holds the record for the most Champions League goals in history, with 141, 12 more than Lionel Messi, who has 129.

The former Sporting CP star also set the record for most goals in a European campaign, with 17 Champions League goals during the 2013-14 season. Additionally, the former Real Madrid icon has scored in four Champions League finals, more than any other player.

Real Madrid

Ronaldo broke the record for scoring over 50 goals in consecutive seasons, achieving this feat six times in a row between 2011 and 2016.

The mercurial forward is also Real Madrid's all-time top scorer, with 451 goals, ahead of Karim Benzema.

Juventus

Ronaldo shattered Juventus' all-time record for most goals scored in a single season, netting 37 goals across all competitions in 2019-20.

The 40-year-old also became the fastest player to reach 50 Serie A goals, achieving the milestone in just 61 league appearances for the Bianconeri.

Manchester United

Ronaldo was the first player to win both the Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in the same season, back in 2007-08.

The Portuguese icon also holds Manchester United's record for most goals in a Premier League season, with 31.

Now 40 and at the twilight of his career, Ronaldo can look back with immense pride at everything he has achieved.

Recently, the Portuguese legend hinted at offering guidance to Kylian Mbappé as he adjusts to the demands at his former club, Real Madrid.

Whether Ronaldo's subtle offer of assistance will be accepted remains to be seen.

What remains indisputable, however, is that the 40-year-old is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the beautiful game.

Ronaldo speaks on GOAT debate

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Ronaldo spoke on the GOAT debate. The Al Nassr captain dubbed himself the most complete football player in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo has often been compared to Messi and several other elite footballers.

