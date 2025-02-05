Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he acted as Lionel Messi’s translator at an awards ceremony, showcasing the good relationship between both superstars

Despite their fierce competition, Ronaldo emphasised that their rivalry was healthy and respectful

Both players continue to make an impact on football, with Ronaldo potentially eyeing the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest footballers of all time, often seen as fierce competitors.

However, the Al Nassr star has recently shared a hidden moment that sheds new light on their rivalry, emphasising the mutual respect both players shared throughout their careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won the Ballon d'Or award 13 times between them during their illustrious rivalry. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to the Mirror, Ronaldo and Messi dominated football, winning a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards and setting countless records for over a decade.

Their rivalry peaked during their time in La Liga, with Ronaldo leading Real Madrid and Messi spearheading Barcelona.

Fans and analysts alike debated who was superior, with both players pushing each other to unprecedented heights.

History of Ronaldo and Messi’s rivalry

Ronaldo and Messi faced off 36 times in competitive matches, with the Argentine superstar winning 16 times and Ronaldo securing 11 victories.

Messi also holds a slight edge in goals scored, netting 22 times against Ronaldo’s 21. However, one of Messi’s most significant achievements, his 2022 World Cup victory with Argentina, is often cited as a key factor that separates the two in the GOAT debate.

Ronaldo shares awesome Messi experience

Despite their intense on-field competition, Ronaldo has insisted his relationship with Messi has always been cordial.

In a recent interview, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a moment from an awards ceremony that showcased the true nature of their bond.

"Messi? The rivalry was healthy. I've never had a bad relationship with him. On the contrary. We shared the stage at awards for 15 years and always got along very well," Ronaldo stated..

"I even remember that at one of the awards, I had to translate what was being said in English for him. It was funny. He always treated me well. Obviously, he defended his club, and I defended mine; he defended his national team, and I defended mine. But I think we helped each other improve."

As both players enter the twilight of their careers, their legacies remain unmatched. Ronaldo, who turned 40 on February 5, 2025, continues to play at a high level and could still feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Real Madrid pens heartfelt message to Ronaldo at 40

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo's 40th birthday has taken the football world by storm, with fans and pundits alike celebrating the Portuguese superstar’s enduring legacy.

Spanish giants Real Madrid captured the most attention with their message to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as surprisingly, the La Liga champions were among the first to extend their wishes to their former talisman.

