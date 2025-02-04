Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself as the greatest footballer in history as he speaks on his remarkable career

The Portuguese legend admitted the greatness of Pele, Messi and Maradona, but insisted that he remains a better player

CR7 also spoke about his relationship with arch-rival Lionel Messi and shared his opinion about some managers

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed the unending 'Greatest Of All Time' debate, declaring himself as the best in history.

The Al-Nassr of Saudi striker, who turns 40 on February 5, spoke about his career, his managers, and also his relationship with Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has played under 19 different managers during his career including interim coaches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself as the greatest footballer in history. Photo: Antonio Balasco.

Source: Getty Images

He enjoyed quite a number of successes under different tacticians including Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane and Massimiliano Allegri.

Under the five managers, the 5-time Ballon d'Or win several silverware across England, Spain and Italy.

CR7 also worked under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri, Rudi Garcia and Erik ten Hag.

His return to Manchester United did not go down well as he famously fell out with the head coach Ten Hag.

He was dropped from the United first team after refusing to be subbed on during their clash against Tottenham in October 2022.

After an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo's contract with the Old Trafford outfit was terminated and he consequently left the club.

In that interview, he hit out at Ralf Rangnick and now he disclosed that some managers are "clueless".

Ronaldo told El Chiringuito:

"I learned from everyone. I had some really bad coaches. Some of them don't have a clue about football at all."

Ronaldo speaks on rivalry with Lionel Messi

In a recent interview, the striker spoke about his rivalry with Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

The pair won 13 Ballon d'Or titles between themselves between 2008 and 2023, with the Barcelona legend winning eight.

Both players often clashed in La Liga during their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

CR7 reiterated that he has a good relationship with the Inter Miami star. He added:

"I have a good relationship with Leo Messi. I was translating him in English at an award ceremony too.

"It was funny. It was a healthy rivalry, we got along."

Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself the greatest

The superstar spoke about his own career as he takes his career goals to 923 for club and country.

SunSport reports that he suggested that he is not overly concerned about breaking the 1,000-goal marker. He added that he remains the best player of all time.

Ronaldo said:

"I am the best player ever, I believe that. I'm fast, I'm strong, [I score] with my header, with the left, no one has ever been more complete than me.

“You may prefer Pele, Messi, Maradona, I understand and respect that.

“If I finish on 920, 925 goals… it doesn't matter to me at all. I am the best in history. Period. If I reach 1,000 goals, great. If not, that's fine too. Numbers don’t lie."

Ronaldo analyses Mbappe at Real Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that he would have loved to play alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid as a free agent at the start of the season but many believe the Frenchman is yet to settle in.

Ronaldo claimed the striker is being played out of position at the Spanish club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng