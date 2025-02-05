Chelsea negotiated with Napoli and Victor Osimhen until the final minutes of the summer window

The deal was off when time was against all parties to reach an agreement for the transfer of the striker

Osimhen's former teammate in France has questioned the London club for not securing the deal early

Chelsea have been questioned by a former Premier League star after failing to secure a permanent transfer for Victor Osimhen in the summer despite advance negotiations.

Osimhen was ready to leave Napoli at the end of last season and Chelsea were among the clubs who showed interest in his signature even though none of the serious contenders eventually got him.

Napoli were responsible for Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli walking away from the deal, but the Blues were the architects of their own failure in the deal.

The Blues initially lowballed on personal terms with the strike but got serious on the deadline before giving up 14 minutes to the end according to Sky Sports.

Osimhen's former teammate blasts Chelsea

Former Premier League defender Jose Fonte has expressed his dissatisfaction at Chelsea for not doing everything it takes to sign Osimhen in the summer.

“Chelsea are crying out for a striker like Victor Osimhen,” he told Boyle Sports, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Fonte claimed his former LOSC Lille team could have had a similar impact as the legendary Didier Drogba did if the Blues had signed him.

“Look at Chelsea and all the greats they have had up front. As a striker, he could be another Didier Drogba for them, he is a winner. They have a different style of play and Drogba is a legend, but he has pace, power and technical quality. He wins his duels and is such a handful for defenders,” he said.

He recounted his experience playing against the fast and aggressive Osimhen, adding that it was foolish that no Premier League club got him ahead of Galatasaray.

“When I saw Victor Osimhen go to Galatasaray, I thought it was foolish that no Premier League club had signed him. Once Osimhen gets into the Premier League, I think he will bully defenders, he is aggressive, fast, clever and powerful,” he said.

“I played against him in the Champions League and I'm sure he took it easy on me as a friend at almost 40, but it was still a nightmare.”

The London club appeared to have moved on from Osimhen as they made no effort to sign him in January and some of their options for the summer do not include the Nigerian.

However, Manchester United have him in their sights and attempted to sign him during the winter window.

”I can't wait to see him in the Premier League because he's one of those guys that you want to see against the very best. You want to see him in the Premier League week in and week out and we will see that this is where he belongs,” he concluded.

Napoli allocate Osimhen's jersey number

Legit.ng reported that Napoli allocated Osimhen's jersey number to a new signing, dropping a major hint that the striker will not return to the club at the end of his loan.

The club gave out the number to Noah Okafor, who also has a Nigerian descent, after he joined the Neapolitans on loan with an option to buy from AC Milan.

