The European winter transfer market closed yesterday after 34 days and some Nigerian players were inactive

Some Nigerian football fans either turned down moves, were turned down or their transfers collapsed in January

Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface who saw his proposed move to Saudi Arabia collapse was top of them all

The European winter transfer window closed last night and as usual it was busy with clubs making last minute transfers to improve their squad and ship out players.

Some football leagues still have their windows open and can still transfer players in and out until the end of this week, which leaves more drama to happen in those leagues.

Victor Boniface celebrates after scoring for Bayer Leverkusen against Hoffenheim. Photo by Hesham Elsherif.

Source: Getty Images

The window saw transfer speculations around Nigerian players with some successfully switching clubs while a few others did not due to different reasons.

Legit.ng looks at the top Nigerian players who did not secure moves in January.

Failed proposed January transfers

1. Victor Boniface

Boniface was the most high profile Super Eagles star who was genuinely linked with a move but it collapsed due to the preference of the buying clubs. The Bayer Leverkusen star had a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

According to The Athletic, the deal collapsed after Cristiano Ronaldo's team opted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, despite an agreement with Leverkusen and Boniface.

2. Samuel Chukwueze

Premier League club Fulham made a late attempt to sign Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan last night according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, a deal could not be completed and the Londoners signed 36-year-old former Chelsea star Willian on a free transfer for the second time.

3. Ola Aina

Aina has been one of Nottingham Forest’s best players this season and arguably the best right-back in the league. Manchester City had him in their sights when it was obvious Kyle Walker would leave the club, but the deal did not advance and he is set to sign a new contract at the City Ground.

4. Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi has lacked playing time at Nottingham this season, understandably so because of the in-form Chris Wood who has 17 league goals this season, only behind Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. West Ham were interested in the Nigerian, but Forest blocked the move as they could not sign a replacement.

5. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen's future has been one of the hottest topics in world football for months now as he continues the tussle with Napoli over his intention to league the club permanently even after joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan in September.

According to Football Italia, Manchester United approached Napoli to trigger his release clause in January, but that player turned down the move. His current club made an attempt to sign him permanently but Napoli rejected their offer which fell below their valuation.

Nigerians who secured deadline day moves

Legit.ng reported 5 Nigerian players who secured moves during the January transfer window including Kelechi Iheanacho who has struggled since joining Sevilla.

Iheanacho returned to the EFL Championship where he played last season but this time with Middlesbrough as he hopes to rediscover himself away from the spotlight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng