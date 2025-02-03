Galatasaray have completed the loan signing of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata from Serie A club AC Milan

Morata joined the club on loan, which has an option to extend the loan by a year or make the signing permanent

The former Real Madrid forward is relishing the opportunity to play with Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen

Alvaro Morata has granted his first interview after joining Galatasaray on loan and the fans will be delighted with what he said about striker Victor Osimhen.

Morata left Italian Serie A club AC Milan after six months and linked up with the Turkish champions on an initial loan which could either be extended or made permanent.

Alvaro Morata waves to the Galatasaray fans after arriving at Istanbul airport. Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish forward is expected to partner Osimhen in a two-man strike partnership preferred by Okan Buruk since the Super Eagles forward joined the club on loan.

Osimhen, who is also on loan in Istanbul formed a feared partnership with Mauro Icardi, but it did not last as the Argentine striker suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November.

The Super Eagles star has been the lone striker since and has been crying out for a partner, which has finally arrived in the form of experienced forward Morata.

Morata relishes Osimhen's partnership

Morata won the hearts of Galatasaray fans instantly after claiming he will partner with Osimhen and score a lot of goals to help the team achieve their objectives.

“We will cooperate with Osimhen and score a lot of goals,” he said after arriving in Istanbul, as quoted by Forza Cimbom.

In his first interview with the club's official website, he applauded the fan’s love, something Osimhen can attest to, having been received in Istanbul at midnight when he joined.

“It was very impressive. I had watched the videos of Galatasaray fans before I came. I was looking forward to seeing them. I was very happy. I thank everyone who came to greet me,” Morata said.

“I will do my best as long as I wear the Galatasaray jersey. It is a very nice jersey. I swapped jerseys with Drogba. I am very happy to come because this is a very big club. I hope we can achieve all our goals in the league, the cup and the Europa League. I can't wait to get together with my teammates and help them.”

“I spoke to the coach. I also received messages from some of my teammates. I want to meet them as soon as possible. I want to see the atmosphere in the stadium live as soon as possible. I can promise that I will give my all on the field and fight for the jersey,” he concluded.

Morata is an experienced forward who has played in Italy, England and Spain, and featured for some of the best clubs in the world including Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Osimhen speaks on Morata links

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen spoke on playing with Morata even before Galatasaray officially completed the loan signing of the Spanish forward.

The Nigerian forward claimed he is open to the idea of playing with the experienced striker, who he believes will help the Turkish champions achieve their objectives.

