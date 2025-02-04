Victor Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms last summer and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan

Antonio Conte ordered the club to sign trusted striker Romelu Lukaku as his replacement even before he left

Napoli have dropped a hint that Osimhen will not play for the club again after signing another Nigerian star

Victor Osimhen may have played his last game for SSC Napoli after the club dropped a major hint with the signing of another striker of Nigerian descent.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms last summer after spending the entirety of the transfer window trying to secure a permanent move away from the club but was unsuccessful.

Noah Okafor during his first training session as a Napoli player. Photo by SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli with unreasonable demands, and even raised their fee after initial agreement with the Saudis.

Osimhen and Chelsea were locked in negotiations until the final moments of the deadline day, but an agreement could not be found on personal terms.

The Neapolitans signed Romelu Lukaku as his replacement and froze the Nigerian striker out of their squad for the 2024/25 season shortly after the window closed.

The Super Eagles star took advantage of the Turkish window, which was still open to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan after George Gardi, an agent close to Turkish football brokered the deal.

Napoli assign Osimhen's number to Okafor

Napoli signed Swiss striker of Nigerian descent Noah Okafor on loan from AC Milan with an option to buy on the deadline day as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined PSG.

As seen in a video the club shared on Instagram, Okafor chose the number nine jersey, which was previously worn by Victor Osimhen before he moved to Turkey.

The move all but confirms that the Super Eagles star will not return to the club and will seek a permanent move away immediately after his loan at Galatasaray ends.

According to Football Italia, Napoli had wanted to issue out the number even before Osimhen left, but Lukaku out of respect for the Nigerian rejected and chose number 11.

The allocation of the number to Okafor all but confirms he will exit the club permanently in the summer, with top Premier League clubs interested.

Napoli rejects Galatasaray's offer

Legit.ng reported that Napoli rejected Galatasaray's offer of €65 million as the Turkish champions attempted to sign Victor Osimhen permanently in January and avoid competition in the summer.

The rejection reiterated Napoli's stance that they will not accept any offer below his €75 million release clause which was reduced from €130mil after he joined Galatasaray.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng