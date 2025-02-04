English-born Nigerian player Jordan Chiedozie has been critically injured after being hit by a car on the M27 motorway

English-born Nigerian footballer Jordan Chiedozie is currently fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the M27 motorway.

The 30-year-old forward, who plays for Bashley FC in the Southern League, was returning from an away match when the incident occurred.

English-born Nigerian footballer Jordan Chiedozie is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on the N2 motorway. Photo by John Walton

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, following Bashley FC's defeat at Tavistock, Chiedozie and the club's physio, Reighan Taylor, were travelling back from a match, when they experienced a flat tyre on the M27, BBC reports.

Both individuals exited their Volkswagen Golf to address the issue. Tragically, a silver Mercedes SLK collided heavily with their stationary vehicle, resulting in severe injuries.

Chiedozie was rushed to Southampton Hospital, where he remains in a controlled coma due to multiple broken bones and other critical injuries. At the same time, Taylor also sustained injuries, though the extent remains undisclosed.

Bashley FC releases statement after accident

In light of the incident, Bashley FC released a heartfelt statement expressing their shock and concern:

"Everyone at the club is completely stunned by what happened, and our thoughts at the moment are far more with Jordan and his family, and with Reighan, than they are with football.

“Jordan’s teammates are understandably in bits and I am certain would not want to play so soon after this terrible accident, and in such circumstances, I would certainly not want to give a team talk. Therefore, we have applied for Tuesday’s match to be postponed."

Club chairman Steve Lewis added:

"Our Bashley football family are heartbroken by this news and still trying to come to terms with the tragic events that occurred after our game on Saturday.

“We are all together in wishing Jordan and Reighan the deepest of love and well wishes."

As a result, the club's scheduled home match against Thatcham Town has been postponed to allow players and staff time to process the event and support their injured colleagues.

Summary of Jordan Chiedozie's football career

Born on August 1, 1994, in Bournemouth, England, Jordan Chiedozie is the son of former Nigerian international John Chiedozie. per Transfermarkt.

He began his football journey with AFC Bournemouth's youth system from 2007 to 2012. Over the years, Chiedozie has played for various clubs, including Dorchester Town, Poole Town, Cambridge United, and Concord Rangers.

In September 2024, he joined Bashley FC, where he has been a key player in their campaign.

As Jordan Chiedozie remains in critical condition, the thoughts and prayers of the football world are with him and his family during this challenging time.

NNL club involved in road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the team bus of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC was involved in a terrifying accident on Monday morning along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway in Oyo State.

The incident occurred while the team was returning to Ilorin, Kwara State after a Nigeria National League (NNL) match against Sporting Lagos in Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng