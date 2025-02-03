ABS FC team bus was involved in a highway accident along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway on their way back from a league game

Several players and officials of the Bukola Saraki-owned team sustained critical injuries, but no lives were lost

The incident adds to the growing list of Nigerian football clubs involved in road crashes in recent years

The team bus of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC was involved in a terrifying accident on Monday morning along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway in Oyo State.

The incident occurred while the team was returning to Ilorin, Kwara State after a Nigeria National League (NNL) match against Sporting Lagos in Lagos State.

An official of the team confirmed that while no lives were lost, several players and team officials sustained critical injuries.

The accident has once again raised concerns about the safety of Nigerian football teams travelling on highways for matches.

ABS FC bus crash: What happened?

According to Sahara Reporters, the ABS FC team bus lost control while navigating a stretch of the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway, leading to a serious crash.

Fortunately, emergency responders and passersby quickly intervened to rescue the injured players and officials as no severe casualties were recorded after the crash.

The club, owned by former Senate President and ex-Governor of Kwara State, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has yet to release an official statement on the extent of injuries sustained by its players and staff.

However, sources indicate that medical assistance was provided immediately to those in need as the team makes their way back to Illorin.

This accident adds to the growing concerns over the safety of football team transportation in Nigeria, as several clubs have experienced similar incidents in the past.

History of bus crashes in Nigerian club football

ABS FC is not the first Nigerian football club to experience a road accident while travelling for a match as there have been several unfortunate incidents involving teams in recent years.

Doma United (2024)

In June 2024, the team bus of Doma United was involved in an accident along the Makurdi-Lafia Expressway in Benue State.

The bus reportedly lost control and somersaulted multiple times. Fortunately, no lives were lost, but several players were left injured.

Enugu Rangers (2020)

The tragic accident that claimed the life of Ifeanyi George, a player for Enugu Rangers, remains one of the most devastating incidents in Nigerian club football history.

The crash also left two of his teammates critically injured.

These incidents highlight the need for improved safety measures for Nigerian football clubs, including better road infrastructure, well-maintained team buses, and adequate emergency response systems.

Bus carrying Libya team hit police convoy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Libya’s 25-man squad, who were fined $50,000 by CAF for the incident with Nigeria, flew to Kigali three days ahead of their must-win match against Rwanda as preparations kicked off early.

Libya's preparation for the important AFCON qualifier took an unexpected turn when their team bus collided with a police convoy in Rwanda.

The incident occurred when the squad was en route to their hotel near Kwa Rasta, causing stress and fear just days before their scheduled encounter.

