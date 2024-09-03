Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer from Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli, to Galatasaray SK

The transfer is reported to be a season-long dry loan without any obligation for a permanent purchase

The Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse has announced the signing of the marquee forward with a unique quote

Victor Osimhen once again made headlines following reports of a potential transfer away from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward, who seemed destined to remain with the Italian Serie A club until at least the winter transfer window, was unexpectedly presented with an opportunity to leave when Galatasaray made an offer.

Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, the Turkish powerhouse proposed a dry loan for Osimhen, with no obligation to buy—a deal that Napoli quickly accepted.

With the details finalised, the Nigerian striker travelled to Istanbul for his medical.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While many Osimhen fans are relieved to see him depart from Napoli, where he had been sidelined from the first team, the excitement around his move has been further amplified by the unique way Galatasaray announced his signing on social media.

Galatasaray's announcement of Osimhen

On its social media page, the 2023/24 Süper Lig giants shared a photo of the mask that has become synonymous with Osimhen. The mask, tinted in the club's colours, was accompanied by the quote:

"The masquerade is about to start. You are all invited."

Osimhen, who boasts an impressive 85 goal involvements during his four years at Napoli, is expected to bolster Okan Buruk's side as they aim to challenge for another Turkish league crown.

The 25-year-old is set to make his debut for his new club in their round five league fixture against Rizespor.

Osimhen, during his four-year stint with Napoli, recorded an impressive goal involvement tally in excess of 85.

Napoli subtly provides Osimhen update

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli subtly offered an update on Osimhen.

Prior to their Serie A clash against Parma Calcio, the Italian club teased fans with the jersey number of the striker’s supposed replacement, Lukaku.

Reports had hinted at the possibility of Osimhen being stripped of the number nine jersey. However, Napoli appeared to have handed the Belgian attacker the number 11 shirt.

Source: Legit.ng