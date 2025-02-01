Chelsea is targeting Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel as a potential replacement for error-prone goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

Manchester United is also interested in Kobel, setting up a potential summer transfer battle between the two Premier League clubs

Borussia Dortmund is reluctant to sell Kobel mid-season, especially during their Champions League campaign

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Chelsea is reportedly considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel as they seek a reliable replacement for current first-choice Robert Sanchez.

Since joining the Blues in 2023, Sanchez has been plagued by high-profile mistakes that have cost the team crucial points.

Chelsea are considering bringing in another goalkeeper to replace Robert Sanchez following his many errors this season. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper’s latest error came in Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, where he gifted Erling Haaland a goal.

While manager Enzo Maresca has publicly backed Sanchez, the club is actively exploring alternatives, with Kobel emerging as a top target, Independent reports.

Sanchez’s struggles force Chelsea’s search

Robert Sanchez’s tenure at Chelsea has been marked by inconsistency and costly errors. His mistake against Manchester City last weekend highlighted his struggles, raising questions about his ability to meet the team’s technical and tactical demands.

Despite Maresca’s support, Chelsea’s hierarchy is keen to find a more dependable option after Sanchez’s error has cost the West London club vital points in this season’s title race.

The Blues have identified Gregor Kobel as a goalkeeper who fits their criteria, with the 27-year-old Swiss international known for his shot-stopping ability, composure, and distribution.

Competition from rival Manchester United

Chelsea is not alone in their pursuit of Kobel, as Manchester United has also shown long-standing interest in the Dortmund goalkeeper.

The Red Devils' current first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has faced similar criticism for inconsistent performances, prompting the club to monitor Kobel as a potential upgrade.

Borussia Dortmund, however, remains reluctant to part with their star goalkeeper, especially during their Champions League campaign.

Kobel’s importance to the team was evident in their recent 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, which secured their place in the Champions League play-off round.

Dortmund’s stance and future prospects

Borussia Dortmund is determined to retain Kobel, at least until the summer, as they aim to progress further in the Champions League.

The German club’s resistance to a mid-season sale means Chelsea and Manchester United may have to wait until the summer transfer window to make their move.

Should Dortmund’s stance change, it could spark a bidding war between the two Premier League giants who are desperate to sign a world-class goalkeeper.

Kobel’s consistent performances and experience at the highest level make him an attractive option for both clubs as they look to solidify their goalkeeping positions.

Chelsea transfer stance on Sanchez emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sanchez has played every Premier League game for Chelsea this season, but many Blues fans have heavily criticised the Spanish goalkeeper, saying the mistakes have become too many.

According to reports in England, the club still see the Spain international as an integral part of the team.

Chelsea values Sanchez and is not eyeing a replacement in the January transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng