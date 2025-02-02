John Terry and Mikel Obi reunited in Bahrain for a charity match featuring football legends

Terry took to social media to shower praise on his former teammate and Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi after the game

Both Terry and Mikel Obi played crucial roles in Chelsea’s golden era, helping the club win multiple major trophies

Chelsea legends John Terry and John Mikel Obi sent fans into a wave of nostalgia as they reunited for a star-studded charity match in Bahrain.

Organised at Riffa’s National Stadium, the event featured Team Terry and Team Roberto Carlos, with the Englishman’s side clinching a 4-1 penalty shootout victory after a chaotic 6-6 draw.

John Terry and Mikel Obi won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the 2012 UEFA Champions League together at Chelsea. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

37-year-old Mikel Obi rolled back the years with a vintage assist for former Manchester United striker Michael Owen, showcasing the composure that once made him a midfield linchpin at Stamford Bridge.

Terry, on the other hand, marshalled his defence with trademark grit, while Ivorian icon Yaya Toure sealed the win with a coolly converted penalty, per GDN Online.

The match, blending competitive fire with fanfare, underscored the enduring bonds forged during their playing careers.

Terry sends heartfelt message to Mikel Obi

Following the match, Terry took to social media to express his admiration for Mikel Obi’s enduring footballing ability.

Despite being retired from professional football, the Nigerian legend showcased his skills on the pitch, impressing his former captain.

“Great to see you, Mikel John Obi, could still be playing,” Terry wrote via Pooja on X (formerly Twitter).

Mikel Obi responded with equal warmth, saying:

“The feeling of playing with you again, my captain John Terry. You still look solid at the back, old boy.”

The exchange highlighted the deep friendship and respect between the two football legends, who shared many victories during their time at Chelsea.

Terry and Mikel Obi’s legacy at Chelsea

Terry and Mikel Obi were integral members of Chelsea’s golden era, winning multiple titles together.

Between 2006 and 2017, the duo formed the backbone of the Chelsea team that claimed three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the 2012 UEFA Champions League.

Mikel, signed amid a high-profile tussle with Manchester United in 2006, evolved into a midfield maestro under Jose Mourinho and beyond.

Terry, the Blues' iconic captain, became synonymous with leadership and defensive mastery. Together, they epitomized Chelsea’s blend of steel and flair, traits that propelled them to global acclaim.

Both players became club legends, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, leadership, and success. Their recent reunion was a reminder of the strong bond they built on and off the pitch.

Mikel Obi delivers lovely assist to Owen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi graced the novelty match involving a selected John Terry side versus Team Roberto Carlos.

Ex-England striker Michael Owen opened the scoring for Team Terry when he fired home from close range.

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi had the chance to home, but he rather passed the ball to Owen, who easily tapped in to score arguably the easiest goal of the night.

