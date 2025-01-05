Ethan Nwaneri produced a record-breaking performance in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton in the Premier League

The teenager becomes the first Arsenal player to score more than one goal in the English topflight before turning 18

New England manager Thomas Tuchel was at the American Express Community Stadium, where he saw the impressive performance of the youngster

Having impressed in Arsenal's 1-1 draw away at Brighton on Saturday evening, England are set to make a move for Nigeria-eligible winger Ethan Nwaneri.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Nwaneri showcased a record-breaking performance for the Gunners during the encounter.

He is eligible to represent both Nigeria and England, but so far he is yet to make his decision.

England set to battle Nigeria for Ethan Nwaneri. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The teenager has already featured for England at the U16, U17 and U19 levels, but is eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level.

There are reports that England manager Thomas Tuchel could hand the youngster his first senior call-up.

Tuchel was in the stands during Arsenal's game at Brighton, where Nwaneri impressed for the Gunners.

It was gathered that the manager appeared at the American Express Community Stadium to monitor the situation of England internationals Declan Rice and Ben White, who is injured.

Nwaneri sets new Arsenal record

However, it was Nwaneri who stole the show when he opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute.

It was an intelligent finish. He received a delicious pass from Mikel Merino before firing the ball past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Nwaneri grabbed his second Premier League goal to become the first Arsenal player to score more than one goal in the English topflight before turning 18.

ESPN reports that the player benefitted from some questionable goalkeeping to score Arsenal's opener, but he was good value for it.

England will face Albania and Latvia when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers return in March, and Tuchel could invite the youngster.

Should the Arsenal star play in any of the matches, Nigeria's hopes of securing his allegiance will be dashed.

Recall that Nigeria has lost several superstars to England in recent years, including Ebere Eze, Tammy Abraham, Noni Madueke, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori.

Meanwhile, Brighton drew level in the second half courtesy of a fine strike from Joao Pedro, who netted from the spot.

The two teams settled for a 1-1 draw as second-place Arsenal moved to within five points of leaders Liverpool – who have two games in hand.

Nwaneri hints at international future with England

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwaneri has hinted at an international future with the Three Lions of England.

The 17-year-old midfielder disclosed to Arsenal’s official website where his commitment lies when being quizzed on his international allegiance even though he could play for England or Nigeria.

Ethan qualifies to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria through his Nigerian father who provides extra training sessions for him and his younger brother Emerson at Arsenal’s Hale End academy.

