Bayer Leverkusen star Nathan Tella has spoken of his desire to return to the Super Eagles after starring for the German champions on the final day of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Tella scored his first-ever Champions League goal to help Leverkusen beat Sparta Prague 2-0 and ensure they finish in the top eight and avoid the rigours of the playoffs.

It was his second goal in seven games this year, having earned more playing time due to compatriot Victor Boniface’s unavailability due to an injury suffered on international duty in November.

Tella eyes Super Eagles' return

The English-born attacker, speaking to OmaSports in the mixed zone after the match, expressed his desire to wear the greens and white colours of the Nigerian national team again.

“This is not for me to say. Like I said, I’ve never been a player that says ‘I should be called up’. On merit, I have to work hard and earn my chances. If the new coach [Eric Chelle] thinks I’ve done enough, then I’d happily accept the call. But, if not, that means I have to work harder.” he said.

Eric Chelle’s first responsibility would be to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup scheduled for the USA, Canada and Mexico after a bad start to the campaign.

Tella believes if he continues to work hard, he could earn a shot under the Malian manager for the qualifiers, leading up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Yes, of course, it is an honour to play for your country. Many dream of playing with the best players in the country. Every opportunity I get to represent them [Super Eagles], I will give my 100%. So hopefully I can do the right things here and get the recognition at home.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Tella's only appearance for the Super Eagles came at the start of the World Cup qualifiers, where he played 45 minutes during the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

He was in the team for the friendly matches against Ghana and Mali in March 2024 but did not feature under former head coach Finidi after not travelling to AFCON 2023.

Despite limited playing time, he has three goals and three assists this season and at some point was deployed as a wingback in Xabi Alonso's preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Tella admits frustration at Leverkusen

Legit.ng previously reported that Tella admitted frustration at Leverkusen after not playing regularly at the start of the season, but was not open to leaving.

Tella joined the club at the start of the 2023/24 season and helped the club win their first-ever title, but in his second season has struggled for playing minutes.

