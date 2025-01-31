The Super Eagles of Nigeria were drawn alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda in Group C of AFCON 2025

Nigeria will face Tanzania in the opening match, face Tunisia in the second game before Uganda in the final game

Super Eagles legend Joseph Yobo has issued a warning to the team to be wary of the three teams in their group

Super Eagles legend Joseph Yobo has issued a stern warning to Eric Chelle and his team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco in December.

Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast, losing to the host despite leading the match at half time and will hope to go one step better in 2025.

Joseph Yobo was one of the AFCON 2025 draw officials in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, the Super Eagles were drawn against Tunisia and East African rivals Tanzania and Uganda in Group C at the draw held in Rabat, Morocco.

Yobo warns Super Eagles at AFCON 2025

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has reflected on Nigeria's group at AFCON and issued a warning to Eric Chelle and his team on what the pitfalls could be.

Nigeria will play Tanzania in their opening match on December 23 before playing Tunisia on December 27 and Uganda in their final group game on December 30.

“A good start is very important. The first two games are very important. It is very, very crucial,” he told ESPN Africa.

He acknowledged Tunisia as the most difficult game in the group and the match against them could be the deciding factor for the group winners.

“The Tunisia game could be the one that decides group winners, so if we can take six points from the other two, we don't want to chase Tunisia. That is obviously a big game,” he said.

“They are an experienced side, always frequent at the AFCON. We are used to them, we have played them many times, even during my own time and they are used to us as well. So it's going to be a big clash. It's the biggest game in our group.

Regardless of what he thinks about the East African countries, he wants Nigeria to be careful to avoid an upset.

“That being said, you have Uganda and Tanzania. On paper they might be the underdogs but we saw at the last AFCON, underdogs were pulling surprises,” he said.

