Victor Boniface appears to have moved on after his proposed move to Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr collapsed after the club decided to sign another player.

Al-Nassr reached an agreement with German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen over a €60 million fee and proposed a personal term worth €15 million per season to the striker.

According to The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team were also negotiating with Aston Villa for the transfer of Colombian striker Jhon Duran, whom they eventually signed.

The Saudis employed a similar strategy in the summer when they had an agreement for Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, but eventually went with the English man.

Boniface sends cryptic message

The striker is not down for long and has resumed training with Xabi Alonso's side despite missing their final UEFA Champions League group stage match against Sparta Praha.

He shared photos of himself in training on his Instagram page ahead of the weekend’s Bundesliga tie against TSG Hoffenheim at the Bay Arena and accompanied it with a comic and cryptic caption.

Bayer Leverkusen Rolfes confirmed that the former Royal Union Saint Gilloise forward remains professional and his attitude towards the club has not changed.

“There have been talks, but we are happy that he will be training with us today. I assume that he will stay. He feels comfortable here, his attitude towards the club is unchanged,” he said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Boniface will continue with the German champions with another offer unlikely to arrive this month but could be on the move in the summer if another lucrative offer arrives.

He recently recovered from a thigh injury suffered on international duty in November and lost his starting berth to Czech Republic striker Patrick Schick.

How much Boniface lost

Legit.ng analysed how much Boniface lost after his proposed lucrative move to Al-Nassr fell through when the club decided to sign Jhon Duran instead.

Al-Nassr offered him a net salary of €15 million per season, over ₦20 billion, a significant increase from his current gross salary of €2 million at Leverkusen.

