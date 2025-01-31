Victor Osimhen scored a late consolation goal but could not prevent Galatasaray’s 2-1 defeat to Ajax in the Europa League

The Nigerian striker set an unwanted record for the most missed chances in the Europa League this season

Despite his struggles, Osimhen has now scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Turkish giants this season

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen found the net for Galatasaray, but it was not enough as the Turkish giants suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ajax in the UEFA Europa League.

The Napoli loanee scored a late consolation goal, extending his Europa League goal-scoring streak to four consecutive matches.

Despite his efforts, Osimhen set an unwanted record for most missed chances in this season’s Europa League, highlighting a frustrating night for the Nigerian forward.

Galatasaray struggled to impose themselves in the game, with Ajax dominating possession and creating more clear-cut chances.

The Dutch side took the lead in the 23rd minute when Bertrand Traore capitalised on a loose ball in the box and fired past the goalkeeper, per BBC.

Ajax doubled their lead in the 58th minute, courtesy of a well-placed shot from Kian Fitz-Jim, who finished off a swift counterattack.

Osimhen, who had been marked tightly throughout the match, finally found a breakthrough in stoppage time.

In the 94th minute, the Super Eagles star reacted quickest to a rebound inside the box, smashing a powerful shot past the Ajax goalkeeper to pull one back for Galatasaray. However, it was too little, too late.

Osimhen’s missed chances haunt Galatasaray

Despite his late goal, Osimhen endured a frustrating night in front of goal as the Nigerian forward missed several key chances, adding to his growing tally of missed opportunities in the competition.

In the 18th minute, the 26-year-old forward connected with a cross but sent his header just wide of the post in what was the start of a frustrating night.

In the 44th minute, another header from the Super Eagles forward sailed off target, failing to trouble the Ajax goalkeeper.

In the 57th minute, Osimhen had a golden chance to score but saw his header brilliantly saved again and these missed opportunities proved costly, as Ajax maintained their lead and secured the crucial three points.

Osimhen sets unwanted Europa League record

Osimhen’s inability to convert key chances has now seen him set an unwanted record in the UEFA Europa League.

The Galatasaray forward has missed a staggering 16 big chances in the competition this season, eight more than Cyriel Dessers, Alexandre Lacazette, and Brian Bobbey.

Despite his struggles, Osimhen remains one of the most lethal strikers in Europe. He has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season, including five in the Europa League.

With Galatasaray still battling for European glory, the Nigerian forward will need to improve his finishing if the Turkish club hopes to make a deep run in the competition.

Osimhen excited about Morata’s Galatasaray links

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are working to get a new strike partner for Osimhen this January, and the striker has reacted to links to Spanish veteran striker Alvaro Morata.

The Nigerian striker joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Napoli in the summer after proposed permanent moves to three clubs failed to materialise.

Osimhen formed a feared strike partnership with Mauro Icardi on arrival at Galatasaray, but the Argentine striker suffered an unfortunate season-ending ACL injury in November.

