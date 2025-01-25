Victor Osimhen has denied having any altercation with a Turkish journalist, denying rumours of a rift with the Turkish media

The Galatasaray forward was alleged to have punched a Turkish journalist while out partying with friends

Osimhen emphasised he has his right to private moments, away from the public eye and intrusive cameras

Victor Osimhen has addressed the allegations of assaulting a Turkish journalist in front of a nightclub in Turkey.

The Galatasaray striker, one of the outstanding players in the Super Lig this season, found himself embroiled in controversy after claims of a physical altercation with a journalist.

Victor Osimhen has clarified what happened between him and a Turkish journalist and has denied attacking anyone. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 15 goals and created five assists in just 18 appearances for Galatasaray to emerged as the club’s leading goalscorer.

Despite his goal returns, the 26-year-old forward has received some harsh criticisms from the Turkish media after failing to score from open play in his last five appearances.

Osimhen has scored four goals in his last five games for Galatasaray, but all goals have come from the penalty spot and the Nigerian striker has been bashed for his inability to track his runs after being caught offside too many times.

Osimhen reportedly attacks Turkish journalist

Following a fight with a Turkish journalist outside a nightclub, Osimhen has reportedly become embroiled in a scandal involving violence, threats, and an alleged bribe to silence the press.

The incident was said to have happened in front of a nightclub in Maslak when the Galatasaray forward and a group of friends left the venue when reporters, including Posta journalist Tolga Bozduman, began taking photos, OwnGoalNigeria reports.

Witnesses claimed Osimhen became enraged when he saw the cameras, shouted, raced after the journalists, and struck him in the face when he refused to hand over his cameras to the striker so he could delete the photos he had taken.

Osimhen’s version of events

In a voice note sent to the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe, Osimhen firmly denied the allegations.

According to him, the widely circulated story misrepresented the events of the evening as he clarified that he was never at a nightclub but at an African restaurant enjoying dinner with friends.

After the meal, Osimhen claimed to have stepped outside to view a friend’s brand-new car and it was during this moment that journalists reportedly began taking pictures and videos of him without his consent.

“He was never at a night club but an African restaurant to do dinner with a few friends. ⁠He was done and was outside to sight his friend’s brand new car which was brought to the location.

“The intruders came from no where and started taking pictures and videos of him publicly without consent and he asked them to stop. This he says is within his rights to do. He wasn’t on the football pitch, nor on the Galatasaray training ground, he has his personal life too.

“He said never came close nor raise a finger on anyone as against what has been circulated. If he did, that would be regarded an assault and he could be sued.”

New twist to Osimhen’s future emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's future will be resolved in the summer transfer window of 2025 when his season-long loan move at Galatasaray ends on June 30.

Osimhen temporarily joined the Turkish champions after his proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli, and Chelsea failed to materialise in the summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng