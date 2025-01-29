Super Eagles' new head coach Eric Chelle was in attendance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Morocco

The Super Eagles were drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia and East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania

Chelle has highlighted the shared motivation for which he and his new players will approach the tournament

Super Eagles new head coach Eric Chelle has named the driving force for him and his players ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco later this year.

Chelle was appointed as the new head coach of the Nigerian national team, the first non-Nigerian African to take charge of the team and unveiled at an event in Abuja days later.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria before their AFCON 2023 final loss to Ivory Coast. Photo from @thenff.

Source: Twitter

His major responsibility will be to turn around the team's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and guide the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

As seen in photos on his official Instagram page, he led the team's delegates to the AFCON 2025 draw, held in Rabat, Morocco on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Chelle names Super Eagles' motivation

The former Mali international defender, speaking to CAF Online, after the draw claims his motivation for AFCON 2025 aligns with that of his new team.

Nigeria were drawn against Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C and aimed to do better than their 2023 outing, where they finished as runners-up to hosts Ivory Coast.

Chelle was in charge of Mali and they reached the quarter-final. They were minutes away from reaching the semi-final but capitulated and lost to Ivory Coast.

“Yes, it's going to be difficult to win because there are 24 very good teams and some very good coaches,” he admitted.

However, he claimed to have revenge in him, something that motivates the Nigerian national team as well.

“I know I've got a team that's out for revenge, and I'm out for revenge too, so we're going to have a lot of fun,” he said

“We are out for revenge. We know what this team is capable of, and our goal is clear—to lift the trophy in Morocco.”

Nigeria have participated at the AFCON 21 times and won 16 medals: three winners medal, five runners-up medals and finished third eight times.

Yobo backs Nigeria at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng reported that Joseph Yobo backed Super Eagles to take one step further and win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after losing the 2023 final to Ivory Coast.

Nigeria have not won the tournament since 2013 when Yobo co-captained the team alongside Mikel Obi under former head coach late Stephen Keshi in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng