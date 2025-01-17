Jay Jay Okocha Blows Hot on Eric Chelle’s Appointment As Super Eagles Coach

Jay Jay Okocha has stated that the Super Eagles cannot win titles as long as politicians continue to run the country's football

The Nigerian legend has criticised the appointment of former Malian international Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach

Okocha's comments have left NFF officials fuming, but the former Bolton Wanderers captain has said he owes no one an apology

Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha is unimpressed with Eric Chelle's appointment as the new Super Eagles coach.

Malian tactician Chelle was announced as the head coach of the national team after the NFF's technical committee recommended him.

Since the announcement, Okocha has not hidden his dislike for the declaration, saying football is not run by politicians.

As soon as Chelle was announced as the new gaffer, several ex-internationals, including Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo, expressed concerns.

They cited the national team's failure to win titles in recent years and blamed politics for the appointment of coaches.

According to the mercurial midfielder, the continued administration of football by politicians would continue to ruin the country's chances of winning laurels.

He stated that the Super Eagles have the best players in the world but have failed to win titles because of bad administration and changing of coaches.

Okocha said, via Guardian:

“The Super Eagles may not win any trophy until the current NFF officials are dissolved or reformed.

“You can’t appoint politicians to manage football. They will turn it to politics and that’s what is happening today.

"We have the best players in the world, yet we have no trophy to lay our hands, not because of the players, absolutely not.

“Changing of a coach isn’t just as it sounds to the ear. It’s harmful to the players, they will lose focus, except the players on their own demand for a better coach.

"Before you consider changing a coach, get some key players and interview them, seek their opinion because most of the players’ performance is based on the good relationship they share with their coach."

His outburst has left NFF officials fuming, as the football body called for support of the new national team coach.

Okocha's former teammate Victor Ikpeba, who is a member of the NFF's technical committee, blasted the critics.

Ikpeba criticises ex-teammates over stance on Chelle

Ikpeba questioned those criticising the NFF, asking where were the ex-internationals during the altercation between Victor Osimhen and the then-head coach Finidi George.

Meanwhile, Okocha has maintained that he will not apologise for demanding a better committee.

The Bolton Wanderers' legend added:

“If their decision is taking me to the court, so be it. “We can’t continue to keep quiet while things continue to spoil.

“I have received series of messages to apologise to NFF, and my question is, ‘for what? For demanding a better committee?’ No, I can’t apologise."

Eric Chelle told to deliver World Cup ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian ex-international Sylvanus Okpala has warned Eric Chelle of the consequences of failing to pick the World Cup ticket.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau believes the new manager has all it takes to salvage Nigeria’s World Cup ambitions.

Okpala stated that Chelle would be sacked from his position should Nigeria miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

