The final groupings for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations were recently organized by CAF at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were paired against North African side Tunisia, as well as Tanzania and Uganda from East Africa

Captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has reacted to the tricky groupings the Nigerian team has been given

The draw ceremony for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) took centre stage on January 27 at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat.

The eagerly anticipated event, set for the winter of 2025, saw the participating teams drawn into groups, sparking countless reactions from stakeholders across the respective countries.

Despite being ceded in the first pot, the Super Eagles of Nigeria faced a tricky draw, as they were grouped alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

William Troost-Ekong celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

The groupings have generated widespread reactions, particularly regarding Uganda, with the Cranes emerging as a major concern for the Super Eagles. This is due to Nigeria’s poor head-to-head record against Uganda, according to data from 11v11.

Amid the ongoing discussions surrounding the draw, Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchups and the challenges his team will face at the AFCON.

Troost-Ekong speaks on Super Eagles AFCON draw

In an interview with NFF TV, the 31-year-old expressed optimism about the Super Eagles' chances of progressing from their group.

Troost-Ekong acknowledged the strength of Nigeria's group opponents, describing them as formidable teams worthy of respect.

The Al Kholood star emphasised that, on the African continent, "there is no such thing as an easy game," but reassured fans that the Super Eagles have the experience needed to overcome the challenges ahead.

"We have the experience now to handle these situations," Troost-Ekong said. "I believe our team has everything it takes to come out of this group and go all the way."

Reflecting on Nigeria’s performance at the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast, the defender noted that the team had gained valuable lessons.

"We learned a lot from the AFCON in Abidjan last year, but this time, we’ll be more prepared," he added.

The former Udinese defender also reassured fans that the team will be preparing diligently over the coming year, focusing on fitness and readiness.

"We’ll be working hard throughout the year to ensure everyone is fit and ready," he said.

With the 2025 AFCON shaping up to be an exciting tournament for Nigeria, Troost-Ekong is confident that, with the guidance of the new coach, the team will be in top form.

"Everyone is looking forward to working under the new coach," he concluded. "It’s an exciting year ahead, and we’re happy with the AFCON draw."

The Super Eagles, who reached the final of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, will be aiming to go one step further in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Ex-Real Madrid star rallies support for Chelle

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Real Madrid star, Mutiu Adepoju, has called for support for Eric Chelle.

The former midfielder emphasised that the new Super Eagles coach requires maximum support to succeed in his role as head of the Nigerian team.

