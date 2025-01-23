Nigerian forward, Saviour Godwin, has recently recounted his unforgettable experience with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Super Eagles striker completed a transfer to Saudi Professional League outfit Al Akhdoud in the summer of 2023

Godwin has detailed how he turned down offers in the region of $50,000 for the signed jerseys of Ronaldo he owns

Nigerian forward, Saviour Godwin, has opened up about his remarkable encounter with Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Super Eagles winger, who joined Saudi Professional League side Al Akhdoud in the summer of 2023, shared insights into Ronaldo’s kindness, his stance on a racism controversy, and their overall interaction.

Godwin, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in September 2022 while playing for Portuguese club Casa Pia AC, recounted how he met the former Real Madrid star following his team’s loss to Al Nassr in 2023.

Saviour Godwin acknowledges the fans after the Saudi Pro League match between Al Akhdoud and Al-Nassr at Prince Hatloul Sport City on May 09, 2024. Image: Elie Hokayem.

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old detailed that he requested Ronaldo’s shirt, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, in a lighthearted moment, compared his appearance to that of his teammate, Sadio Mané.

The Al Akhdoud star also highlighted how he has repeatedly turned down lucrative offers for the signed jerseys he received from the Al Nassr captain, emphasising their sentimental value.

Super Eagles star speaks on Ronaldo

In an unfiltered interview with Brila.net, the Nigerian forward shared the story of his memorable interaction with Ronaldo, a player he deeply admires.

Recalling their first meeting during a match against Al Nassr, Godwin stated:

“The first time we went to play them, Ronaldo is someone I idolise. I spoke to him in Portuguese and asked for his jersey. He told me someone had already requested it but directed me to Sadio Mané, joking that I look like him.”

The lighthearted exchange, however, sparked controversy, with some accusing Ronaldo of racism. Godwin promptly took to social media to address the misunderstanding:

“After that game, a lot of people said Ronaldo was being racist. I had to post about it and clarify it. He thanked me for clearing the air and offered to sign my jersey.”

Their relationship took a heartwarming turn during the return leg. Godwin recounted:

“So in the second leg, after the game, he called out to me while people were looking for him. But he reached out to me, signed my jersey, and even gave me his own as well.

People have offered me between $20,000 and $50,000 to buy the jerseys, but I’ve rejected all the offers. I have two signed jerseys from him—one is mine, and the other is his. Maybe I’ll donate one to charity and frame the other.”

Praising Ronaldo’s character, Godwin added:

“He’s a very nice guy. People are just intimidated by him, but he’s down-to-earth and genuinely kind.”

Godwin, who has contributed to four goals since the start of the Saudi Professional League season, according to FotMob, is not alone in his admiration for Ronaldo.

The Portuguese captain, who recently surpassed 100 goal involvements for Al Nassr, has earned praise from several players and rivals for his humility and approachable personality.

Ronaldo’s actions on and off the pitch have endeared him to many, including opponents who have grown to appreciate him over time.

Godwin will have another opportunity to face Ronaldo when Al Akhdoud hosts Al Nassr in Round 31 of the Saudi Pro League on May 8.

Lookman settles GOAT debate

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Ademola Lookman picked who he considers the best between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Atalanta star opted for the Portuguese international, explaining that he is a fan of his style of play.

Lookman was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng