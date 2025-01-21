Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 100 goal contributions for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr with a brace against Al Khaleej

Ronaldo's 919 career goals put the Portugal captain 81 away from an unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone

The win moves Al Nassr to third in the league table as Ronaldo leads the Golden Boot race with 13 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his unmatched brilliance as he crossed 100 goal contributions for Al Nassr during their 3-1 victory over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese legend scored a brace which brought his total tally for Al Nassr to 83 goals and 18 assists since joining the Saudi Arabian club in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 13th league goal of the season as Al Nassr earned a 3-1 victory against Al Khaleej. Photo credit: @Cristiano

According to Livescores, Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 65th minute, breaking a deadlock in what had been a goalless first half.

Though Al Khaleej, who played 60 minutes of the game with a man down when Saeed Al Hamsal's yellow card was overturned by VAR, managed to equalise with a penalty by Kostas Fortounis, Sultan Al Ghannam restored Al Nassr’s lead a minute later.

Ronaldo sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal for Al Nassr, taking his tally to 13 league goals this season as he leads the scorers chat.

Ronaldo inches closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo now has an incredible 919 career goals for club and country, falling only 81 goals short of the elusive 1,000-goal mark, a number never ever accomplished in football history, Talk Sports reports.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s ongoing success in the Saudi Pro League demonstrates his dedication to perfection, even at the age of 39.

Ronaldo's goal-scoring ability not only breaks records but also enhances Al Nassr's standing in the league as they are now third in the table, trailing Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, with the latter having a game in hand.

Al Nassr eyes top spot with Ronaldo leading the way

Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr, which runs until 2025 and reportedly earns him €200 million per year, may soon be extended.

The Saudi Pro League club is optimistic about securing an additional year, with the Portugal star possibly taking on an ambassadorial role for Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid.

Next on the calendar for Al Nassr is a league match against Al Fateh, where Ronaldo will look to extend his scoring streak and push his team closer to the league leaders.

As the Golden Boot race intensifies, Ronaldo has surpassed Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic with his latest brace, reaffirming his status as a key player in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo’s journey in Saudi Arabia has been an inspiring one from shattering records to leading his team, he continues to prove why he remains one of football’s greatest legends.

Ronaldo admits he can’t reach 1000 goals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo recently reflected on his audacious dream of 1,000 career goals, hinting that the milestone may remain elusive as he enters the final stretch of his iconic journey.

The Portuguese star, renowned for his relentless pursuit of records, approached the topic with a rare note of concession ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clashes against Poland and Croatia.

