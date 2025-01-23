Multiple reports in the media in the past days claim Pep Guardiola has split from his wife after 30 years together

Guardiola and Cristina Serra have been together since 1994 and got married at a private event in 2014

Serra has spoken for the first time since the news that she and the Manchester City boss parted ways

Pep Guardiola’s estranged wife, Cristina Serra, has spoken for the first time since the two separated after 30 years together amid multiple reports from the global media.

Guardiola and Serra have been together since 1994 and tied the knot in 2014 before the manager arrived in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola celebrated with Cristina Serra after Manchester City won the Champions League in 2023. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Multiple reports claimed that the two have been living apart since 2019, when the wife returned to Barcelona, leaving the manager to ‘focus’ on his job in Manchester.

She has always wanted the family to return to Spain and focus on the family’s fashion business, but the manager is too obsessed with his football management.

Guardiola's wife breaks silence

There has been no public confirmation from both parties since the news filtered through the media about their separation, but the wife has uttered a few words recently.

According to The Sun UK, she was trailed by a journalist while shopping alone at a store in Barcelona and was asked how she was doing, to which she responded: ‘Perfecta, gracias’ - ‘Perfect, thanks’ in English.

She reportedly added: “Everything’s fine” when asked again about her frame of mind. When asked if the prolonged Manchester City stay led to the divorce, she refused to comment.

According to Marca, the two went on a dinner at Bodega Sepulveda, one of Guardiola's favourite restaurants, in October 2024, and there was a tense moment.

“They sat in the corner, and it got tense between them. He was talking animatedly. We were all shocked when we found out they had broken up,” a waiter who witnessed it disclosed.

Things have not been going well for the manager on the pitch as he oversees the worst season of his managerial career, which began in 2008 at Barcelona.

City appeared to have gotten some daylight after beating Ipswich Town 6-0 at the weekend, but bottled a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to PSG and are on the brink of UEFA Champions League elimination.

The 2023 champions must beat Belgian club Club Brugge on the final day to finish above 24th and retain their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages via the playoff.

Pep was left distraught after his team surrendered their lead to PSG, coached by his former associate and friend Luis Enrique.

Guardiola still wears wedding ring

Legit.ng reported that Guardiola was wearing his wedding ring before Manchester City faced Brentford despite reports that he had split from his partner of 30 years.

The manager was greeted at the Gtech Community Stadium before the 2-2 draw with questions or “How's Mrs Pep?” which he ignored and quickly walked into the stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng