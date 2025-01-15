Man City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly split from his wife Cristina Serra after 30 decades together

Guardiola’s Manchester City has been going through a rough patch and bottled a two-goal lead against Brentford

The Spanish coach was spotted still wearing his wedding ring as the reason emerged for their separation

Pep Guardiola was spotted still wearing his wedding ring despite reports that he has separated from his wife of 30 years as reason emerges for the couple's split.

During the week, reports emerged from the Spanish media that Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, have decided to part ways after 30 years together and 10 years married.

Pep Guardiola looks on during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Brentford. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Fans immediately started connecting the dots as to why Manchester City have been going through a rough patch, claiming it was due to the manager’s private issues.

Guardiola spotted wearing wedding ring

As spotted by Mail Sport, Guardiola was pictured wearing his wedding ring during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Brentford at The Gtech Community Stadium last night.

Some sections of the away fans taunted the manager with “Where's Mrs Pep?” when he arrived at the stadium but waved it off and quickly entered the tunnel.

Phil Foden scored twice in the second half, and it appeared like City were running away with a win, but two late goals from Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard shared the spoils for the home team.

Despite the poor run, the champions currently sit in sixth place on the Premier League table, two points behind Chelsea in fourth place, and 12 points behind Liverpool in first.

City are unlikely to defend their title this season but are on course to qualify for the Champions League next season with the English top-flight top four still up for grabs with 17 games left.

Why Guardiola split from his wife

Multiple reports from the Spanish media suggested that the separation had taken place for a while, but Pep and Serra’s friends kept things quiet on the instruction of the two.

However, more information is beginning to surface, and a friend of the former Barcelona manager has given a reason the couple has decided to go separate.

“I think they have grown apart. She left Manchester about five years ago to return to Barcelona. That has taken its toll,” he told Daily Mail.

“He is a total workaholic and not being involved in their family fashion business together may have affected their relationship too.”

Serra moved countries with her husband during his time in Germany and England but left Manchester to return to Barcelona in 2019 to take care of their family’s fashion business. They have three children together.

