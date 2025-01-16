Reports in Spain claim Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra have decided to end their 30-year marriage

Guardiola’s love for Manchester City may have played a big role in crashing the manager’s marriage

A close friend of the couple has hinted that the Spaniard’s decision to elongate his stay at the club proved too costly

Pep Guardiola’s marriage may be over and Manchester City has been identified as the main reason behind the illustrious manager’s split from his wife of 30 years.

The 53-year-old tactician joined Man City in 2016 and has enjoyed tremendous success with the English club, including winning the club’s first UEFA Champions League title in 2023.

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra have confirmed the dissolution of their marriage after 30 years together. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola, who is rated as one of the best managers in football history, has dominated England since arriving in 2016, winning six Premier League titles in the process, according to Transfermarkt.

The Spaniard’s success at Man City was recognised by the club hierarchy which recently offered him a contract extension until 2027, a deal that reportedly ended his marriage to wife Cristina Serra.

Reports in Spain broke on Monday claiming that the 53-year-old Guardiola and his wife, Cristina, had decided to end their relationship.

Why is Guardiola separating with his wife

An anonymous close friend of Guardiola has told Metro UK that Manchester City had a hand in the break-up of the manager’s 30-year-old marriage with wife Cristina.

The 53-year-old insistence on staying in Manchester while his wife who had relocated back to Barcelona five years ago after their arrival in England, ultimately ended their relationship.

‘I think they have grown apart. She left Manchester about five years ago to return to Barcelona. That has taken its toll.

‘He is a total workaholic and not being involved in their family fashion business together may have affected their relationship too.’

Guardiola was believed to be considering ending his stay at Man City at the end of the current season, following nearly a decade of remarkable success for the reigning Premier League Champions.

Instead, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager signed a new two-year contract with the Citizens and has helped arrange his club's January transfer window, which will bring in at least three new players.

How Man City fell apart during Guardiola’s crisis

In recent months, Man City went on the worst run in Guardiola's golden career after a record four straight Premier League titles and a historic Champions League win, Daily Mail reports.

The Citizens slumped to sixth in the league with six losses, including four in a row as the manager battled to save his marriage away from public scrutiny.

It is unlikely Guardiola will be able to defend the Premier League title they have won in the last four seasons as they currently trail leaders Liverpool by 12 points after 21 matches played.

Guardiola to retain luxury mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guardiola is set to retain his luxury Manchester mansion after finalising his divorce from his wife of 30 years.

The Man City manager purchased a £2.7 million luxury apartment in City Suites, Manchester, upon joining the Etihad in 2017.

He also invested £8.55 million in an 8,000-square-foot mansion located in Pedralbes, one of Barcelona's most exclusive neighbourhoods.

Source: Legit.ng