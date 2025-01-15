Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, recently ended his 30-year marriage to his former wife, Cristina Serra

The couple, who had been married for 30 years and had three kids, reportedly finalised their separation in late December 2024

A report has surfaced about the apartment the Manchester City boss is set to move into following his split

Pep Guardiola has recently made headlines for reasons unrelated to football, following reports of his separation from Cristina Serra, his partner of 30 years.

It was detailed that the couple had been living apart for nearly five years, with Cristina returning to Barcelona to focus on managing her fashion company.

Pep Guardiola walks with Cristina Serra during the pro-am for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship on the West Course at Wentworth on May 23, 2018. Image: David Cannon.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Barcelona-based newspaper, Sport, Guardiola and Cristina decided to officially end their relationship in December while both were in Spain.

Despite reports suggesting their relationship remains "cordial, stable, and friendly," recent developments regarding their property division may suggest otherwise.

As reported by Sun UK, Guardiola purchased a £2.7 million luxury apartment in City Suites, Manchester, upon joining the Etihad in 2017. He also invested £8.55 million in an 8,000-square-foot mansion located in Pedralbes, one of Barcelona's most exclusive neighbourhoods.

However, current reports indicate that Guardiola has agreed to relinquish his Barcelona luxury apartment to his wife while choosing to stay in another Manchester property.

Guardiola to live in bachelor pad after split

Reports detail that the Manchester City boss's apartment is a bachelor pad located in a private section of a 16-floor hotel. It is conveniently situated near designer boutiques, upscale restaurants, and high-end wine bars.

Guardiola enjoys an array of luxury amenities, including access to an 18-meter indoor spa pool, exquisite spa and sauna facilities, and a 24-hour gym.

Additionally, he benefits from two private parking spots, a 24-hour concierge team, dry-cleaning services, and entry to a private executive lounge.

Guardiola and Cristina tied the knot in ceremony in 2014, held privately in Catalonia, Spain, with only close family in attendance. The couple has three children: Maria, Marius, and Valentina.

Maria, the eldest at 24, is a model with over 900,000 Instagram followers. Marius, 22, resides in Dubai, where he manages three companies, one of which focuses on advertising and marketing. The youngest, Valentina, 17, is currently dedicated to her studies.

Throughout Guardiola’s career, Cristina provided unwavering support, first during his playing days and later as he transitioned into management, beginning his coaching journey with Barcelona in 2008.

Sadly, Guardiola is not the only one at Manchester City going through a divorce-related issue. Defender, Kyle Walker, is also caught in a divorce saga with his wife, Annie Kilner.

