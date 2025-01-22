Victor Osimhen scored from the penalty spot for Galatasaray during their 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv

Osimhen scored his team's third goal of the UEFA Europa League tie but bottled a two-goal lead and drew

The Super Eagles striker has received criticism from the media and fans over key stats in the competition

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goal contributor in all competitions this season since joining the club on a season-long loan move from Napoli.

Osimhen has fitted in seamlessly at the Turkish champions and prompted the club to consider a permanent move, while retaining the interest of top European clubs.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal against Dynamo Kyiv with his Galatasaray teammates. Photo by Seskim Photo.

He followed up his penalty goal against Hatayspor at the weekend with another goal from the spot during the UEFA Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv.

However, despite his goal, he endured criticism from the Turkish media and fans on social media, who called him out for four big chances missed and four offsides.

Legit.ng dissects his Europa League stat after yesterday's match against Dynamo Kyiv.

Osimhen’s Europa League stats

Osimhen is playing in the Europa League for the third season in his career, having featured in the competition twice for Napoli during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has played five out of seven games for Gala this season in Europe's second-tier competition, he missed the games against Malmö FF and Virsliga due to injury.

He has four goals, two in the 3-2 win against Tottenham, and one each in the 1-1 and 3-3 draws against AZ Alkmaar and Dynamo and two assists against PAOK Thessaloniki.

A return of six goals and assists in five games during which he completed the full 90 minutes twice is a decent return, but some underlying stats are a cause for serious concern.

As noted by Sofascore, Osimhen is notorious for missing chances. He has missed a massive 16 big chances in five games and created only one for his teammates.

He has an expected goal (xG)of 6.89, which means he has underperformed it by 2.89, and his four goals in 424 minutes means he scores a goal every 106 minutes.

He has been caught offside seven times, four of which came in the 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv, underlining his lack of awareness, a problem which developed recently.

Osimhen expresses disappointment at draw

The Super Eagles striker was not happy with the result and how his team surrendered a two-goal lead twice to play a draw last night and admits they need to understand each other better.

"We are disappointed, we thought we deserved more. We need to take responsibility as a team,” he told GS TV.

“We need to understand each other better at certain moments. If I'm going strong, I look at who I can pass to and who I can receive the pass from. We could have scored more goals today. We need to learn from our mistakes and be better.”

Turkish pundit berates Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit berated Osimhen after another poor performance masked by a penalty goal for Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Serdar Ali Celikler was unimpressed and claimed the Nigerian is not suited to Turkish football and that an out-of-shape Mauro Icardi would perform better.

